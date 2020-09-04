Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Black people make up 22 percent of the population of New York City, but represent 28 percent of the deaths from the virus. Hispanics make up 29 percent of the city, but represent 34 percent of the deaths. (Even without large disparities, the numbers are big because there are millions of black and Hispanic people in the city.)
Now compare that to the breathtaking numbers we are seeing from cities with a black majority or plurality — New Orleans, Milwaukee, Chicago — where black people represent 70 to 80 percent of the deaths, though their percentages of the population don’t come close to that.
As more data comes in, we can identify the reason for the racial disparities. Why are the numbers in NYC different from other cities?
Comments
Because NYC is no longer so tribally segregated by color of skin. "Segregation" is by class, money and in particular, real estate. I.E. Harlem is no longer black skin only, because it has some great buildings. New Yorkers don't give a shit what color of skin, they care how much money and education. There are plenty of wealthy and educated people with dark skin.
But even back in the day, Archie Bunker in Queens had some black neighbors. Now Archie's neighborhood is all immigrant shopkeepers from 50 different countries with enough money for a down payment. They all want to be Americans and by the way, many of those type also happen to cotton to the idea of pulling oneself up by one's own bootstraps.
Also, like in London, it's the servants of those with money that are getting sick. They are of all colors and they are the ones who get on the train to stock the grocery shelves in Manhattan, help the old crippled rich widow take a bath get dressed and go for a walk or they the drive over the bridge from Staten Island to come fix the leaky pipe on the apartment building's boiler so all the yuppies in it (of all colors of skin and from allover the country) still have heat.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 3:01pm
You do realize that your rant has nothing to do with the lower black coronavirus death rate in New York, don't you?
The data reveals that the NYC death percentage is higher for Hispanics. Other data notes that Harlem is not the hardest hit. Elmhurst Hospital is in Queens, the hardest hit portion of the city. Other ethnic minorities are suffering high death rates in Queens. Queens is the epicenter of the epicenter, but not the focus of Blow's op-ed.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/09/nyregion/coronavirus-queens-corona-jackson-heights-elmhurst.htmlhttps://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/09/nyregion/coronavirus-queens-corona-jackson-heights-elmhurst.html
The question posed by Blow in the NYT is why the coronavirus death rates for blacks in NYC is lower than that in other cities. The rain falls on the poor and the rain falls on the rich. We have seen wealthy athletes and celebrities attacked by the virus. Bus drivers have been stricken. Your word salad has nothing to do with the topic under discussion. Why is the toll on blacks so much higher in other cities? The new data leads us to ask new questions.
If you believe that gentrification is a miracle cure for blacks infected with coronavirus, you should create your own post.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 4:41pm
I don't understand how the two observations are opposed to each other.
I hear what each of you are saying and agree with both to some degree.
Maybe you guys could come to some kind of detente.
(I only replied to you because this software doesn't let you speak to more than one person at a time}.
ETA:
We are on the verge of the GOP zombie apocalypse. Try to find some common ground.
by moat on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 4:53pm