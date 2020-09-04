Black people make up 22 percent of the population of New York City, but represent 28 percent of the deaths from the virus. Hispanics make up 29 percent of the city, but represent 34 percent of the deaths. (Even without large disparities, the numbers are big because there are millions of black and Hispanic people in the city.)

Now compare that to the breathtaking numbers we are seeing from cities with a black majority or plurality — New Orleans, Milwaukee, Chicago — where black people represent 70 to 80 percent of the deaths, though their percentages of the population don’t come close to that.