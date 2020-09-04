Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The Kansas Governor banned large gatherings to encourage social distancing
Initially, churches were exempted
After clusters of outbreaks were linked to churches, large church serviced were banned
The Republican legislature revoked the church ban
The Governor is suing the legislators
Republicans want to kill us
Central, Louisiana, March 22, 1,800 people:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 10:45pm
fuck em. fuck em all. You can't fix stupid. Though this just might be an objective lesson that sinks in.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 11:55pm