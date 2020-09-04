    We Do not have a lot of Time

    By moat on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 6:55pm

    There are very important issues separating different views of what we should be doing as a country to address the problems confronting our polity.

    But we don't have a lot of time to do that.

    Push forward and make a plan.
    Or wait to see what other quislings do.

    Some states haven't implemented social separation. What is the prevalence of Covid 19 there?

     


    by Flavius on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 10:57pm

    it's a start:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:40am

    Follow the lead of No-Drama Newsom, leader of the 5th largest economy of the world?

    Received this message on a shipment of ventilators from Governor @GavinNewsom and the people of California.

    Have faith – we will beat this if we all work together. pic.twitter.com/uagRbfrmOW

    — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 9, 2020

    California's Pandemic UI kicks in this Sunday.

    Weekly UI benefits will jump to a minimum of $600 and a maximum of $1,050 until the end of July.

    What happens when UI pays better than half of all jobs?https://t.co/QAuwAbAJL1

    — Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) April 10, 2020

    California has entered into a new deal with consortium of nonprofits and manufacturers for delivery of 200M masks per month amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Newsom says.https://t.co/Yb7lzCTect

    — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 8, 2020

    California Gov. Newsom issued stay-at-home order when the state had 675 cases. Gov. Cuomo waited until New York had more than 7,000 cases. From NYT: https://t.co/62CVFctOkX pic.twitter.com/JSuBvrqONR

    — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 8, 2020

     

    Gov. Gavin Newsom on Rep. Nunes saying it was “overkill” to close Calif. schools for year: “We’ll continue to listen to the experts and try to avoid some elected officials that frankly may not have the benefit of some of the insight that many of us do.” https://t.co/A2bAolPPGK pic.twitter.com/SnEj2HyBGj

    — The View (@TheView) April 3, 2020

    BREAKING NEWS: California currently is not seeing the double digit increases that were predicted in COVID 19 cases. 15865 infected, 2.1% increase day to day in ICU patients to 1108 patients statewide, per Gov Newsom

    — Liz Habib (@LizHabib) April 7, 2020

    #LIVE Asked about reports of President Trump urging NFL to start season on time at end of summer, Gov. Newsom responds: "I'm not anticipating that happening in California." https://t.co/nKpqMD8Q1R pic.twitter.com/8fChQ9lYlw

    — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 4, 2020

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that a total of 7,000 hotel rooms around the state have been procured to house the state’s large homeless population https://t.co/IfsNPKPjmD

    — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 3, 2020

    Reporter: "Do see potential for a new progressive era... & whether there's opportunity for additionally progressive steps because of this crisis?"

    Gov. Newsom: "Absolutely we see this as an opportunity to reshape the way we do business & how we govern."pic.twitter.com/0iGw4LjUCi

    — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 2, 2020

    that's just a sampling, there's plenty more, just plug "Gov. Newsom" into the search box on Twitter


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:26am

    Obama warns group of mayors that the 'biggest mistake' is to 'misinform' during the pandemic

    .....The biggest mistake any [of] us can make in these situations is to misinform, particularly when we’re requiring people to make sacrifices and take actions that might not be their natural inclination," Obama said during a virtual meeting organized by Bloomberg Philanthropies.  The meeting included “participants from more than 300 cities around the world, including mayors, local leaders, and members of response teams,” according to a statement from the organization.  Obama also called on the leaders to build a reliable team of experts while addressing the pandemic.“The more smart people you have around you, and the less embarrassed you are to ask questions, the better your response is going to be,”....

    @ TheHill - 04/09/20 08:03 PM EDT

    "Speak the truth. Speak it clearly. Speak it with compassion. Speak it with empathy for what folks are going through," former President Obama said. https://t.co/SlEj4Q2vgZ pic.twitter.com/SZ1u9lHDik

    — The Hill (@thehill) April 10, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:48am

