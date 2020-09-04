Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
NEW w/@jimtankersley: The coronavirus pandemic is ravaging the United States Postal Service.— Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) April 9, 2020
Mail vol down 30% this week, compared to same time last year. Could be down 50% by end of June
USPS told Congress today it needs a cash infusion and fast. https://t.co/ta2KtEtwdP
⚠️FROM ZERO TO NUMBER ONE KILLER: One month mortality difference: #COVID19 shoots from negligible near zero mortality cause, to the top US cause of daily death in 2020. Not even a full month either. https://t.co/mmBE94ciAC pic.twitter.com/X9bXzPWPhv
News analysis by Reid J. Epstein & Stephanie Saul @ NYTimes.com, April 10
Even some Republican officials, disagreeing with president, say that vote-by-mail has not hurt the G.O.P. in elections.
Analysis at length, with numerous studies and examples cited. Also of interest: the boost to turnout is surprisingly minor.
Bill Gates: 'We're in big trouble' until the U.S. has better coronavirus testing https://t.co/f8vrxfd9Za— John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) April 10, 2020
The coronavirus is tearing across the largest Native American reservation in the United States. Facing a spike in deaths, Navajo officials are scrambling to respond.
By Simon Romero from Window Rock, Arizona, @ NYTimes.com, April 9
[....] The Navajo Nation’s casualty count is eclipsing that of states with much larger populations, placing the rookie cop on the front lines.“My job is to tell our people to take this virus seriously or face the consequences,” Officer Yazzie, 24, said as he set up a police roadblock outside the town of Window Rock to enforce the tribal nation’s 8 p.m. curfew.
"They told me I had to come back to work."
That was what Annie Grant texted her children before returning to a Tyson plant despite having a fever.
She died this morning, one of three workers to die in recent days, @mirjordan @itscaitlinhd report. https://t.co/tUG3gPAjPY
Immigrants as a fraction of US health workers, state by state— Michael Clemens (@m_clem) April 9, 2020
From the bipartisan @NewAmericanEcon Research Fund —> https://t.co/jWLh5zhjqX pic.twitter.com/pNJa8BBFK4
The Kansas Governor banned large gatherings to encourage social distancing
Initially, churches were exempted
After clusters of outbreaks were linked to churches, large church serviced were banned
The Republican legislature revoked the church ban
https://www.kansas.com/news/politics-government/article241861126.html
The Governor is suing the legislators
https://www.kansas.com/news/politics-government/article241897611.html
Republicans want to kill us
Jobless claims now exceed 16 million as shutdowns from the coronavirus pandemic widen and problems with getting benefits persist.
By Patricia Cohen & Tiffany Hsu @ NYTimes.com, April 9
With the coronavirus outbreak shutting businesses in every state, fresh evidence of the economic devastation was delivered Thursday as a government report showed that 6.6 million more workers had lost their jobs.
Fox News' silence on the dangerous misinformation and conspiracy theories promoted by "Diamond & Silk" speaks volumes about the network's commitment to accuracy amid the pandemic. | Analysis by @oliverdarcy https://t.co/cAZLDpoe6t— CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2020
The centuries-old fissures described in #AmericanNations are starkly seen in the geography of the #Coronavirus response, a test of individual liberty vs the common good. My take is up over at Washington @Monthly https://t.co/dE8GxYjRXN
via @NYTimes the pandemic divides rich and poor in so many ways, great article by @Jane__bradley https://t.co/dsY04CtZaa— David D. Kirkpatrick (@ddknyt) April 9, 2020
Two weeks after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo promised to release 400 Rikers inmates held on minor parole violations, only half have been freed.
Raymond Rivera, 55, died of COVID-19 *hours after* the state lifted his parole warrant.
He had been on Rikers Island since August for not reporting to a parole officer.
An infuriating story from @Jan_Ransom: https://t.co/cfkPbDMCAr
The U.S. shouldn’t bail out billionaires and hedge funds during the coronavirus pandemic, Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya says. “Who cares? Let them get wiped out.” https://t.co/dIbizumtqG pic.twitter.com/u8BSVvr0B1— CNBC (@CNBC) April 9, 2020
It was great to talk with @cmarinucci. I’m not worried about yesterday’s battle, I’m focused on tomorrow’s battle. We must learn from this to prioritize preparedness going forward. https://t.co/i12sKadCDM— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 1, 2020
Comments
Rep. Connelly says Trump personally directed his staff not to help with the problem:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 10:53pm
Congress better get off the couch for this.
I will send a WTF to my Rep.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:00pm
my zip code reps (city, state and Rep. Eliot Engel) already got an earful because we had no delivery for like 4-5 days and it takes a while for neighbors to compare in the end seemed like more than one route, more like several routes. Someone did something because of the shouting and we got delivery for a couple days now, but after reading the national stories, I am thinking it was probably just by robbing manpower from someone else's area. Really, it seems quite bad.
Another one that needs National Guard help?
So is Amazon by the way! And they are very inter-related. There's no humans on the phone any more for problems even for Prime members, you have to use this maddening robot they set up making suggestions and routing you to wrong self-help pages. (I got locked out because of attempted hacking, finally found the special security phone number, supposed to be locked while researched and resolved in 24-48 hrs., two weeks, two days, 4 phone calls later, I am still locked out and girl-probably answering from parents' basement, says one can't know when "they" will get to it I even tried "but I'm a senior alone in NYC" ploy, didn't help.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:55pm
Yes, all of those systems are interrelated. I don't see how it can be helped by bringing in new labor.
The Rear Adm. John Polowczyk model may be applicable here. Use the existing structure.
But his model doesn't talk about the cash needed.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:56pm