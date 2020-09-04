    We Do not have a lot of Time

    By moat on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 6:55pm

    There are very important issues separating different views of what we should be doing as a country to address the problems confronting our polity.

    But we don't have a lot of time to do that.

    Push forward and make a plan.
    Or wait to see what other quislings do.

    Some states haven't implemented social separation. What is the prevalence of Covid 19 there?

     


    by Flavius on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 10:57pm

    Flavius, it is difficult to answer your question because of the shortage of testing capability.

    Consider this Table at WaPo comparing the increase of deaths in each State to the increase in the number of confirmed cases. Note the States where the death numbers are going up sharply while their increase of confirmed cases is small.
    You can't confirm what you cannot test.
     


    by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:16pm

    it's a start:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:40am

    Follow the lead of No-Drama Newsom, leader of the 5th largest economy of the world?

    Received this message on a shipment of ventilators from Governor @GavinNewsom and the people of California.

    Have faith – we will beat this if we all work together. pic.twitter.com/uagRbfrmOW

    — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 9, 2020

    California's Pandemic UI kicks in this Sunday.

    Weekly UI benefits will jump to a minimum of $600 and a maximum of $1,050 until the end of July.

    What happens when UI pays better than half of all jobs?https://t.co/QAuwAbAJL1

    — Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) April 10, 2020

    California has entered into a new deal with consortium of nonprofits and manufacturers for delivery of 200M masks per month amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Newsom says.https://t.co/Yb7lzCTect

    — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 8, 2020

    California Gov. Newsom issued stay-at-home order when the state had 675 cases. Gov. Cuomo waited until New York had more than 7,000 cases. From NYT: https://t.co/62CVFctOkX pic.twitter.com/JSuBvrqONR

    — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 8, 2020

     

    Gov. Gavin Newsom on Rep. Nunes saying it was “overkill” to close Calif. schools for year: “We’ll continue to listen to the experts and try to avoid some elected officials that frankly may not have the benefit of some of the insight that many of us do.” https://t.co/A2bAolPPGK pic.twitter.com/SnEj2HyBGj

    — The View (@TheView) April 3, 2020

    BREAKING NEWS: California currently is not seeing the double digit increases that were predicted in COVID 19 cases. 15865 infected, 2.1% increase day to day in ICU patients to 1108 patients statewide, per Gov Newsom

    — Liz Habib (@LizHabib) April 7, 2020

    #LIVE Asked about reports of President Trump urging NFL to start season on time at end of summer, Gov. Newsom responds: "I'm not anticipating that happening in California." https://t.co/nKpqMD8Q1R pic.twitter.com/8fChQ9lYlw

    — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 4, 2020

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that a total of 7,000 hotel rooms around the state have been procured to house the state’s large homeless population https://t.co/IfsNPKPjmD

    — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 3, 2020

    Reporter: "Do see potential for a new progressive era... & whether there's opportunity for additionally progressive steps because of this crisis?"

    Gov. Newsom: "Absolutely we see this as an opportunity to reshape the way we do business & how we govern."pic.twitter.com/0iGw4LjUCi

    — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 2, 2020

    that's just a sampling, there's plenty more, just plug "Gov. Newsom" into the search box on Twitter


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:26am

    Obama warns group of mayors that the 'biggest mistake' is to 'misinform' during the pandemic

    .....The biggest mistake any [of] us can make in these situations is to misinform, particularly when we’re requiring people to make sacrifices and take actions that might not be their natural inclination," Obama said during a virtual meeting organized by Bloomberg Philanthropies.  The meeting included “participants from more than 300 cities around the world, including mayors, local leaders, and members of response teams,” according to a statement from the organization.  Obama also called on the leaders to build a reliable team of experts while addressing the pandemic.“The more smart people you have around you, and the less embarrassed you are to ask questions, the better your response is going to be,”....

    @ TheHill - 04/09/20 08:03 PM EDT

    "Speak the truth. Speak it clearly. Speak it with compassion. Speak it with empathy for what folks are going through," former President Obama said. https://t.co/SlEj4Q2vgZ pic.twitter.com/SZ1u9lHDik

    — The Hill (@thehill) April 10, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:48am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:07am

    Now that is what I am talking about.


    by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:18am

    Or, Guild Navigators...

     

    Guild Navigator - Wikipedia

     

    wait, what??


    by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:38pm

    I recognize the reference to Dune and perhaps a reference to the glitch in all prognostication.
    But I am not fast and my knees hurt.
    What am I missing?


    by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:59pm

    I always felt that the Guild was a redux of the Hanseatic League, but without benefit of any particular data...

     

    ETA if Trump is not Baron Harkonnen, than the universe is out of joint...


    by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:06pm

    The League of City States is more like the Houses governed by the Emperor {through some kind of Magna Carta} than the Guild. The Guild has leverage over the Emperor (because they control shipping in the Hoffa style) but loses much of it when that is revealed (or announced) to the Houses. The Guild is more like moneyed interests whose control is limited by how much forward they can see and how little their influence is noticed by others. They have a lot of dough to throw this way or that but all such instruments have a horizon.

    Trump is not Baron Harkonnen. He is the cousin, Beast Rabban.
    The Baron is offstage at present.


    by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:33pm

    You two shure do talk putty.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:56pm

    Should I stop?
    I can at any time.

    *moat pulls hard on the cigarette, causing it to spark and crackle in protest*


    by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:50pm

    Nothing like a discussion of Hanseatic rules and customs to set a plague right and in proper perspective. Ever since the Germans gave up the corridor, the Balts have been running wild, showing no self-control, and we now how livid that makes JR.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:30pm

    It's OUR damn sea!


    by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:09pm

    I cede to your clearly superior knowledge, while offering this picture is support of the proposition that a few of those antigravity thingees that the Baron used to ameliorate his obscene obesity would come in hella handy for El Presidente...

     

    No photo description available.

     

    Also on point, the vestigial genitalia...


    by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:02pm

    It's called a "Mons", or "Le Mons" in France.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:32pm

    Parenthetically , how tone deaf must one be, presenting thusly, to permit the approach of anyone carrying a camera?


    by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:07pm

    Hmmm. He reminds me more of Milo Minderbinder. 


    by EmmaZahn on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 10:58pm

     

    Or

    "Speak the speech  I pray you, trippingly off the     etc etc etc 

     


    by Flavius on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:18pm

    102 clinical trials started for treatments in just the last week:

    'splainer

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:21am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:10pm

    Folks, the government -- state or local -- can't order the economy to re-open. You have to convince people it's safe for them or their families. This is the missing element in this debate about the models. My column: https://t.co/15NciYaIm8

    — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) April 10, 2020

    and see Obama a couple posts above: "The biggest mistake any [of] us can make in these situations is to misinform, particularly when we’re requiring people to make sacrifices and take actions that might not be their natural inclination,"


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:49am

    Goldberg is absolutely correct.
    Compare that observation with Barr thinking out load that the lockdowns might be illegal and he is going to put his best people to work upon finding out.


    by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:00am

    An example of strong central federal rule not necessarily being the answer with this crisis:

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:44pm

    NPR reports: In Reversal, Federal Support For Coronavirus Testing Sites Continues

    Dean and five other Pennsylvania members of Congress, including Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, signed a letter to Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar asking him to reverse the decision.

    Good workaround. Now Congress needs to develop testing beyond the FEMA operation.


    by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 11:15am

    yay!

    edit to add: now please try to squeeze in some time to keep the USPS from totally crashing and burning tomorrow. I heard personal tales: things like paychecks and checks for health insurance premiums are disappearing across the country. I'm not talking their budget, I'm talking major short staff. Yeah it's starting in NYC, but y'all gonna get it too when the rest of em start calling in sick. You know what they do when they are overwhelmed: stash it in the back room never to be found again....


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:24pm

    Yeah, I have always been attuned to the culture of delivery in all its manifestations and the scene here in Brooklyn is showing a lot of stress for the USPS workers. They are doing their jobs while also saying aloud how it is an unsustainable situation.

    And I don't mean that in some metaphorical sense. I am talking town crier.


    by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:45pm

    In further workaround news:

    What remains unclear is whether this emerging plan can succeed without the backing of the federal government. Some states such as Massachusetts and Utah are already trying to implement parts of it. In the absence of federal leadership — as happened last month with stay-at-home orders — other states may watch and follow suit. But without substantial federal funding, states’ efforts will only go so far.


    by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:20pm

    Fukuyama advocating calling out National Guard for Nov. election, heh:

    Heck, I think call em out for all kinds of stuff!  They're handing out food bank stuff now in several states besides helping with the field hospitals..


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:15pm

    I like how using the National Guard is compared to having to hire people to deal with mail in ballots.
    Nobody has to pay for the National Guard to do stuff.


    by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:30pm

    The national guard isn't a standing army that gets paid a weekly/monthly/yearly salary. They get paid for 2 weeks of training a year and one weekend a month. If they are called up for additional duty they get paid for the additional time. It's not free.


    by ocean-kat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:04pm

    I meant to say that by not saying that.
    Perhaps irony is dead and we just have to accept that along with other conditions.

    ETA: But your observation is appreciated and better than me being satisfied that the snark was understood by all.


    by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:17pm

    As an often sarcastic person we've all had this experience.


    by ocean-kat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 10:10pm

    Maggie Haberman retweeted (just sayin because I don't want anyone to think I follow "Steve")

    Shall we take bets on it crashing? Crashed rollout is after all, a non-partisan problem-i.e., various state unemployment filing systems, Iowa Caucuses, Obamacare rollout....


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:46pm

    Phishing emails? Click here to get $$. Go to the dummy site, then it gives link to "your bank", signin at dummy fake bank, bingo they got your bank id and logon, they get your check?


    by NCD on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:35pm

    Yeah .Tom Peter's dealt with that in a book, maybe  " Pursuit of Excellence" .

    He compared 

    "Ready, ready, ready, ready....................................................Fire"

      with

    "Do it, fix it"!


    by Flavius on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 12:53am

