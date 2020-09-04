Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The Kansas Governor banned large gatherings to encourage social distancing
Initially, churches were exempted
After clusters of outbreaks were linked to churches, large church serviced were banned
The Republican legislature revoked the church ban
https://www.kansas.com/news/politics-government/article241861126.html
The Governor is suing the legislators
https://www.kansas.com/news/politics-government/article241897611.html
Republicans want to kill us
Central, Louisiana, March 22, 1,800 people:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 10:45pm
fuck em. fuck em all. You can't fix stupid. Though this just might be an objective lesson that sinks in.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 11:55pm
God will provide. What he provides is up to him. Inch'Allah. Unto thee I entrust my soul.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:46am
fuck em. fuck em all
I am put in mind of the timeless words penned by Dickens,
" 'Fuck'em all, every last one' said the fuddled Tiny Tim as he laid vigorously about his sister's head and shoulders with his crutch..."
by jollyroger on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 10:11am
Actually they are fixing stupid - it's just their wandering afterwards will take some non-stupid with them. Spring Break, cruise ships, Mardi Gras, religious services - pack 'em in, boys...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 11:01am
Pastors should know the story in Exodus of people surviving a terrible plague by obeying a church command to stay in their homes until the danger passed.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 9:06pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 4:20am
No "Fuck em all".
The organizers should be arrested,they are murderers. Thei followers are like all other followers: Catholics, Yankee fans,Mormons, Democrats : a charismatic speaker has persuaded them to do something
-which they are convinced is a good thing- but will harm many including the believers.
I expect Matthew, Mark, Luke and etc,were considered to be trouble makers. And Ghandi and King.
We don't have to tolerate dangerous leaders, stop them while also remembering
at least of them are sincere.
And wrong.
by Flavius on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 11:21am