Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
There are very important issues separating different views of what we should be doing as a country to address the problems confronting our polity.
But we don't have a lot of time to do that.
Push forward and make a plan.
Or wait to see what other quislings do.
Some states haven't implemented social separation. What is the prevalence of Covid 19 there?
by Flavius on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 10:57pm
Flavius, it is difficult to answer your question because of the shortage of testing capability.
Consider this Table at WaPo comparing the increase of deaths in each State to the increase in the number of confirmed cases. Note the States where the death numbers are going up sharply while their increase of confirmed cases is small.
You can't confirm what you cannot test.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:16pm
it's a start:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:40am
Follow the lead of No-Drama Newsom, leader of the 5th largest economy of the world?
that's just a sampling, there's plenty more, just plug "Gov. Newsom" into the search box on Twitter
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:26am
Obama warns group of mayors that the 'biggest mistake' is to 'misinform' during the pandemic
.....The biggest mistake any [of] us can make in these situations is to misinform, particularly when we’re requiring people to make sacrifices and take actions that might not be their natural inclination," Obama said during a virtual meeting organized by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The meeting included “participants from more than 300 cities around the world, including mayors, local leaders, and members of response teams,” according to a statement from the organization. Obama also called on the leaders to build a reliable team of experts while addressing the pandemic.“The more smart people you have around you, and the less embarrassed you are to ask questions, the better your response is going to be,”....
@ TheHill - 04/09/20 08:03 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:48am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:07am
Now that is what I am talking about.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:18am
Or, Guild Navigators...
wait, what??
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:38pm
I recognize the reference to Dune and perhaps a reference to the glitch in all prognostication.
But I am not fast and my knees hurt.
What am I missing?
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:59pm
I always felt that the Guild was a redux of the Hanseatic League, but without benefit of any particular data...
ETA if Trump is not Baron Harkonnen, than the universe is out of joint...
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:06pm
The League of City States is more like the Houses governed by the Emperor {through some kind of Magna Carta} than the Guild. The Guild has leverage over the Emperor (because they control shipping in the Hoffa style) but loses much of it when that is revealed (or announced) to the Houses. The Guild is more like moneyed interests whose control is limited by how much forward they can see and how little their influence is noticed by others. They have a lot of dough to throw this way or that but all such instruments have a horizon.
Trump is not Baron Harkonnen. He is the cousin, Beast Rabban.
The Baron is offstage at present.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:33pm
You two shure do talk putty.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:56pm
Should I stop?
I can at any time.
*moat pulls hard on the cigarette, causing it to spark and crackle in protest*
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:50pm
Nothing like a discussion of Hanseatic rules and customs to set a plague right and in proper perspective. Ever since the Germans gave up the corridor, the Balts have been running wild, showing no self-control, and we now how livid that makes JR.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:30pm
It's OUR damn sea!
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:09pm
I cede to your clearly superior knowledge, while offering this picture is support of the proposition that a few of those antigravity thingees that the Baron used to ameliorate his obscene obesity would come in hella handy for El Presidente...
Also on point, the vestigial genitalia...
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:02pm
It's called a "Mons", or "Le Mons" in France.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:32pm
Parenthetically , how tone deaf must one be, presenting thusly, to permit the approach of anyone carrying a camera?
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:07pm
Hmmm. He reminds me more of Milo Minderbinder.
by EmmaZahn on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 10:58pm
MM: "What's good for Milo Mindbender is good for the country."
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 11:04am
Or
"Speak the speech I pray you, trippingly off the etc etc etc
by Flavius on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:18pm
102 clinical trials started for treatments in just the last week:
'splainer
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:21am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:10pm
and see Obama a couple posts above: "The biggest mistake any [of] us can make in these situations is to misinform, particularly when we’re requiring people to make sacrifices and take actions that might not be their natural inclination,"
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:49am
Goldberg is absolutely correct.
Compare that observation with Barr thinking out load that the lockdowns might be illegal and he is going to put his best people to work upon finding out.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:00am
An example of strong central federal rule not necessarily being the answer with this crisis:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:44pm
I wouldn't call the Kleptocracy that is consuming the resources of Russia a "Federation"
A Federation is a collective enterprise, not a Monarchy supported by rings of criminals.
All logistics, on any level, can fail. Having no logistics is a failure of a different kind.
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 11:16am
NPR reports: In Reversal, Federal Support For Coronavirus Testing Sites Continues
Good workaround. Now Congress needs to develop testing beyond the FEMA operation.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 11:15am
yay!
edit to add: now please try to squeeze in some time to keep the USPS from totally crashing and burning tomorrow. I heard personal tales: things like paychecks and checks for health insurance premiums are disappearing across the country. I'm not talking their budget, I'm talking major short staff. Yeah it's starting in NYC, but y'all gonna get it too when the rest of em start calling in sick. You know what they do when they are overwhelmed: stash it in the back room never to be found again....
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:24pm
Yeah, I have always been attuned to the culture of delivery in all its manifestations and the scene here in Brooklyn is showing a lot of stress for the USPS workers. They are doing their jobs while also saying aloud how it is an unsustainable situation.
And I don't mean that in some metaphorical sense. I am talking town crier.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:45pm
In further workaround news:
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:20pm
Fukuyama advocating calling out National Guard for Nov. election, heh:
Heck, I think call em out for all kinds of stuff! They're handing out food bank stuff now in several states besides helping with the field hospitals..
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:15pm
I like how using the National Guard is compared to having to hire people to deal with mail in ballots.
Nobody has to pay for the National Guard to do stuff.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:30pm
The national guard isn't a standing army that gets paid a weekly/monthly/yearly salary. They get paid for 2 weeks of training a year and one weekend a month. If they are called up for additional duty they get paid for the additional time. It's not free.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:04pm
I meant to say that by not saying that.
Perhaps irony is dead and we just have to accept that along with other conditions.
ETA: But your observation is appreciated and better than me being satisfied that the snark was understood by all.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:17pm
As an often sarcastic person we've all had this experience.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 10:10pm
Maggie Haberman retweeted (just sayin because I don't want anyone to think I follow "Steve")
Shall we take bets on it crashing? Crashed rollout is after all, a non-partisan problem-i.e., various state unemployment filing systems, Iowa Caucuses, Obamacare rollout....
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:46pm
Phishing emails? Click here to get $$. Go to the dummy site, then it gives link to "your bank", signin at dummy fake bank, bingo they got your bank id and logon, they get your check?
by NCD on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:35pm
Yeah .Tom Peter's dealt with that in a book, maybe " Pursuit of Excellence" .
He compared
"Ready, ready, ready, ready....................................................Fire"
with
"Do it, fix it"!
by Flavius on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 12:53am
Cuomo with the bad news about the limits of state power:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 3:47am
but that's also the way he says "over to you, citizens, do your thing"
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 3:49am