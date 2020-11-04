The French Central Bank estimates its country’s economy contracted by 6 percent in the first quarter, the worst plunge since 1945, for instance. But so far, workers are largely protected. Many governments have stepped in with costly programs to subsidize their wages to avoid layoffs.
The consequences have been dramatic. Prominent German economic institutes anticipate a bump in Germany’s unemployment this year ranging from 0.2 to 0.5 percentage points. The Ifo Institute for Economic Research thinks the unemployment rate in Germany will peak around 5.9 percent midyear before subsiding.
(In most European countries, official unemployment figures are not released as quickly as in the United States, so many numbers remain estimates for now.)
It didn’t take long for U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams to dip into personal responsibility talking points—and some other questionable rhetoric—in remarks given to the press today about the disproportionate impact the novel coronavirus has had on black communities and other communities of color.
Federal prosecutors have now opened an investigation into the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Massachusetts, where 32 veterans have died during a coronavirus outbreak. The civil rights probe follows the announcement of two other investigations [....]
"Crisis Has Jump-Started America’s Innovation Engine. What Took So Long?" — Well you know, the Chinese word for "crisis" consists of the characters for "danger" and "opportunity." https://t.co/NsYmTyXjn5
Sources say @NYCMayor can't get data on #COVIDー19 deaths until @NYGovCuomo briefings. "It’s not coming at a consistent time, repeated requests are not answered & it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to assume that it’s being held for the gov to announce.”https://t.co/FLn2RtkMsZ
Comments
Beginning excerpt:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 3:15am
Edit to add: I posted more on Remdesivir here on moat's thread including the NEJM article.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 3:24am
Seth Abramson calls same vaccine "major breaking" though my Brit art history buddy had it when he got up this morning from The Times. Anyhew, Bloomberg and WaPo has it now:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 5:46pm
I am hopeful and don't want to be a downer but Jon Cohen warned that there would be days like this.
I really want that large opera singer to show up.
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 6:06pm