Leading scientist ‘80 per cent’ sure drug will work
Good morning everyone! Two hits of optimism for the price of one today: first, on vaccines; https://t.co/7EOMQZbGNg— Bendor Grosvenor PhD (@arthistorynews) April 11, 2020
Get ready, my friends. What is about to be unleashed on American society will be the greatest campaign ever created to get you to feel normal again. It will come from brands, it will come from government, it will even come from each other, and it will come from the left and from the right. We will do anything, spend anything, believe anything, just so we can take away how horribly uncomfortable all of this feels. And on top of that, just to turn the screw that much more, will be the one effort that’s even greater: the all-out blitz to make you believe you never saw what you saw. The air wasn’t really cleaner; those images were fake. The hospitals weren’t really a war zone; those stories were hyperbole. The numbers were not that high; the press is lying.
The French Central Bank estimates its country’s economy contracted by 6 percent in the first quarter, the worst plunge since 1945, for instance. But so far, workers are largely protected. Many governments have stepped in with costly programs to subsidize their wages to avoid layoffs.
The consequences have been dramatic. Prominent German economic institutes anticipate a bump in Germany’s unemployment this year ranging from 0.2 to 0.5 percentage points. The Ifo Institute for Economic Research thinks the unemployment rate in Germany will peak around 5.9 percent midyear before subsiding.
(In most European countries, official unemployment figures are not released as quickly as in the United States, so many numbers remain estimates for now.)
The Upshot by Neil Irwin @ NYTimes.com, April 10
Investors are betting that powerful interventions from Washington will protect the long-term profitability of major companies.
President Donald Trump came up with an unusual greeting Friday to those commemorating the day Christ was nailed to a cross: “HAPPY GOOD FRIDAY TO ALL!”
He later wished everyone a “great” Good Friday at his press briefing.
"Do It for Your Big Mama"
By Anne Branigin @ TheRoot.com, April 10 Filed to: EXCUSE ME WHAT
It didn’t take long for U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams to dip into personal responsibility talking points—and some other questionable rhetoric—in remarks given to the press today about the disproportionate impact the novel coronavirus has had on black communities and other communities of color.
By Tracy Connor @ TheDailyBeast.com, April 10
Federal prosecutors have now opened an investigation into the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Massachusetts, where 32 veterans have died during a coronavirus outbreak. The civil rights probe follows the announcement of two other investigations [....]
India is home to some of the world’s most polluted cities, but a strict nationwide coronavirus lockdown has cleared its skies. pic.twitter.com/gjWlTND3qO— DW News (@dwnews) April 11, 2020
"Crisis Has Jump-Started America’s Innovation Engine. What Took So Long?" — Well you know, the Chinese word for "crisis" consists of the characters for "danger" and "opportunity." https://t.co/NsYmTyXjn5— Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) April 11, 2020
Sources say @NYCMayor can't get data on #COVIDー19 deaths until @NYGovCuomo briefings. "It’s not coming at a consistent time, repeated requests are not answered & it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to assume that it’s being held for the gov to announce.”https://t.co/FLn2RtkMsZ
Yanomami Indigenous teen with coronavirus dies in Brazil https://t.co/AlTAWH8Nsm— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 10, 2020
Beginning excerpt:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 3:15am
Edit to add: I posted more on Remdesivir here on moat's thread including the NEJM article.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 3:24am
Seth Abramson calls same vaccine "major breaking" though my Brit art history buddy had it when he got up this morning from The Times. Anyhew, Bloomberg and WaPo has it now:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 5:46pm
I am hopeful and don't want to be a downer but Jon Cohen warned that there would be days like this.
I really want that large opera singer to show up.
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 6:06pm
I watched the whole thing, thank you for sharing the link. Most I knew but clarified well here. I especially liked what he said at the end which wasn't science but his perspective about what's happened and how we constantly slowly adjust to a new world. And then about politics specifically in that context, that's it's no longer got to be we won that or we fixed that but that politics needs to change to a dashboard, step by step, what worked, what didn't, where are we now.
The irony is that the economic fallout it's a worldwide problem but we've got a virus that makes for quarantine between nations. So it's not like a world war, where there's just two teams and you can chart the battles, who's winning this week. Many many nations competing with one another on the recovery...get what I am saying? It's the same concept of the Hanseactic League "bingo" about the mayors, I guess
On vaccine: I am much more optimistic than you from what he said, even though he strongly warned about high expectations using past examples, he also noted the extra fervor here and how amazed he is at all the entries into the race already and also all the new "sexy" ways nerds are thinking up for making vaccines. What he didn't mention: the profit motive working against the clock with more altruistically motivated, and throw in those who are doing it because "sexy", you've got a huge race to see who can be first across the finish line. If the profit seekers don't beat the altruistic to the finish line, they lose everything they invested.
This is not polio nor AIDS. This is a much much huger market that is desperate. But even the relatively tiny market that AIDS delivered inspired the profit seekers to move as faat as they could and price gouge as long as they could. Remember the astronomical prices for the first AIDS drugs? Profit seekers in this biz know they got a short window from the getgo to make profits, and they will soon be regulated to stop gouging, just from vox populi, they build that in, they know if it really works that's all they get.
It's a huge race between all the different motives. What will amaze me more: if it really does take 18 months. I'm like: no way, not with this economic devastation to almost every class.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 7:10pm
I agree with your take on whether the "future" can be depicted as system and how it relates to those who manage to benefit themselves in the market.
Being more focused upon the needs of the moment, I was disappointed that the immediate problem with testing was not addressed as the very first and last thing.
And if one is to get all economical about it, that is what all the corporate people are saying.
The matter of whether they should all go to hell can be suspended in the present emergency.
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 7:20pm