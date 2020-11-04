Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
I do not think it is a good or helpful thing when AOC gloats sassy like this, it is the Bernie bro side of her, a major flaw. Cramer is someone who has always been into helping amateurs of modest means play the market and she comes across as a extreme left socialist harpie, which the GOP operatives greedily lap up:
It's rather immature and high-schoolish to boot. Certainly this message is not going to be appealing to a surburban female professional swing voter whose IRA just got decimated. I suspect some of the constituents that voted for her wouldn't like it either, such as the prosperity gospel fans of Caribbean heritage or Afro-American urban professional women, etc.
Comments
Yeah, thought she'd gotten smarter on this kind of thing.
If she'd stick to retweeting this stuff...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 3:36pm
Con respetto, perhaps the irony eluded you...
viz,the juxtaposition of "best week since 1938" in the background and the unemployment numbers in the foreground.
Mi Reina does not play.,
She cannot be defeated.
by jollyroger on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 6:25pm
Oh. Now I get it.
I was faster in my youth.
And prettier, too.
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 6:31pm
Claro, so say we all...
('Cept DoubleA, she's still hella pretty..).
by jollyroger on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 7:09pm
Aw, sweet thank you.
Ok now done with that I would like to swing into my angry first-wave feminist mode. It does very much stick in my craw, raise the blood pressure quite a bit, that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez definitely gets a lot of her attention both pro and con because she is so pretty. It's the we'll listen to Gloria Steinem but not to that ugly bitch Bella Abzug problem writ large, unsolved, still there, decades later.
Compare Rep. Katie Porter who should be getting all the top celebrity rating and legions of fans for and enemies against. But no, it's the pretty little Latina with the social media branding savvy that excites you.
What do you want in a politician, a brand label that knows how to sell visions in contemporary version of Madison Avenue, i..e. "sexy", OR an actual product that works,does stuff and produces results? Katie Porter can clearly eat AOC's lunch but no, she's not charming.
I will add that it goes both ways. The JFK syndrome, oh how my mother could wax poetic about how it was so exciting to have a handsome virile young man with a full head of hair as president. Yeech. That's precisely what is wrong with this country. And I think many of those "in love" with AOC and hating AOC are doing exactly the same thing. Personality and looks politicians, why do we care so much, why can't we desire actual workers, not celebs?
I'm all down with AOC having her own pundit show, would have nothing against it, she's made for it. Congressperson?Remains to be seen.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 7:50pm
Aside: speaking of wimmin given to selling a "look", I thought this was somewhat intriguing, did ya all see it?
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 7:57pm
I think we can all agree that she is way too good for that fat fuck...
by jollyroger on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 8:05pm
There was some unfounded talk that Melania was "good" and didn't support or think like her husband. I've seen absolutely no evidence that she's good by any standard I use. That she's good looking I'll agree but women mostly don't prioritize looks in a life partner or even a short term sexual relationship. If they did I'd never have gotten laid.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 9:10pm
"A hit, a very palpable hit..."
I plead guilty as charged, and I break my own heart to look back on my careless neglect of the many plain women in my life to whose real inner worth I was foolishly blind.
Alas it is a big mistake to let the little head think instead of the big one.
That said, AOC has done some committee questioning that stands up to Katie Porter's skewering of Jamie Dimon, (and give Mi Reina time).
Don't hate her because she's beautiful...
by jollyroger on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 8:02pm
Ah, photobombed, bigly.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 7:15pm
Also , 10 style points for Cramer in the frame...(BUYBUYBUYBOOYAH!)
by jollyroger on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 7:39pm
Bear in mind, she breathed life back into the dead corpse of Bernie's campaign after the infarction...
AOC IS JOAN OF FUCKING ARC!
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/aoc-joan-fucking-arc-29906
by jollyroger on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 7:04pm
I was hoping for a more rationalist explanation for what went down but will go with yours for the time being.
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 7:24pm
I am waiting....
by jollyroger on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 7:48pm
Here's what'll' take a fuckin' miracle...
by jollyroger on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 7:51pm