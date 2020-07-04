Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
First, messaging: no tribes, just Americans, and we're going to get through this together:
We're going to get through this. Together. pic.twitter.com/Te1Ep3RG2y— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 6, 2020
To be continued as I see stuff...feel free to contribute.
“In an unusual move, even in times of disaster, the White House stepped into the federal purchasing process, ordering the Federal Emergency Management Agency to award a contract to AirBoss of America.” Via @propublica https://t.co/3SDHvohU2C— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 12, 2020
What is not included in the article is that in this time of crisis, being able to have the Postal Service work is a conduit of connection badly needed when all such connections are at peril.
The reasons why the administration wants to put the service down have nothing to do with the present crisis.
Maybe they live on a yacht.
Get ready, my friends. What is about to be unleashed on American society will be the greatest campaign ever created to get you to feel normal again. It will come from brands, it will come from government, it will even come from each other, and it will come from the left and from the right. We will do anything, spend anything, believe anything, just so we can take away how horribly uncomfortable all of this feels. And on top of that, just to turn the screw that much more, will be the one effort that’s even greater: the all-out blitz to make you believe you never saw what you saw. The air wasn’t really cleaner; those images were fake. The hospitals weren’t really a war zone; those stories were hyperbole. The numbers were not that high; the press is lying.
The French Central Bank estimates its country’s economy contracted by 6 percent in the first quarter, the worst plunge since 1945, for instance. But so far, workers are largely protected. Many governments have stepped in with costly programs to subsidize their wages to avoid layoffs.
The consequences have been dramatic. Prominent German economic institutes anticipate a bump in Germany’s unemployment this year ranging from 0.2 to 0.5 percentage points. The Ifo Institute for Economic Research thinks the unemployment rate in Germany will peak around 5.9 percent midyear before subsiding.
(In most European countries, official unemployment figures are not released as quickly as in the United States, so many numbers remain estimates for now.)
Of course it'll never fly, but...
The Upshot by Neil Irwin @ NYTimes.com, April 10
Investors are betting that powerful interventions from Washington will protect the long-term profitability of major companies.
President Donald Trump came up with an unusual greeting Friday to those commemorating the day Christ was nailed to a cross: “HAPPY GOOD FRIDAY TO ALL!”
He later wished everyone a “great” Good Friday at his press briefing.
Leading scientist ‘80 per cent’ sure drug will work
BEHIND PAYWALL, PASTING WHAT I COULD GET IN COMMENT.
Good morning everyone! Two hits of optimism for the price of one today: first, on vaccines; https://t.co/7EOMQZbGNg— Bendor Grosvenor PhD (@arthistorynews) April 11, 2020
"Do It for Your Big Mama"
By Anne Branigin @ TheRoot.com, April 10 Filed to: EXCUSE ME WHAT
It didn’t take long for U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams to dip into personal responsibility talking points—and some other questionable rhetoric—in remarks given to the press today about the disproportionate impact the novel coronavirus has had on black communities and other communities of color.
By Tracy Connor @ TheDailyBeast.com, April 10
Federal prosecutors have now opened an investigation into the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Massachusetts, where 32 veterans have died during a coronavirus outbreak. The civil rights probe follows the announcement of two other investigations [....]
India is home to some of the world’s most polluted cities, but a strict nationwide coronavirus lockdown has cleared its skies. pic.twitter.com/gjWlTND3qO— DW News (@dwnews) April 11, 2020
Comments
Joe's spin on the latest news on minorities and coronavirus, very cleverly tying it in with the global warming cohort:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 6:30am
more e pluribus unum:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 8:17pm
Rep. Katie Porter endorsement:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 12:09am
He made a deal with Bernie
Biden, Seeking Democratic Unity, Reaches Left Toward Sanders’s Ideas
Looking to appeal to Bernie Sanders’s supporters, Joe Biden announced proposals to lower the eligibility age for Medicare to 60 and to expand student debt forgiveness programs
By Shane Goldmacher & Sydney Ember @ NYTimes.com, April 9
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 7:55pm
Would not be surprised if one of Paula Jones' defenders is assisting:
Especially in that they would be so clueless that people are going to be fascinated by the story like they were back then, as if absolutely nothing else is going on in the world.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 11:59pm
How do you file a criminal complaint when the statute of limitations passed perhaps 22 years ago?
And does this mean the press will focus on all the Trump allegations too? And what about Jeffrey Epstein - who turned off the cameras while he got whacked? Barr personally, or just an underling?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 3:32am
interesting, 20-yr.-old Biden supporter calling Michael Moore "an old boomer fuck":
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 9:25pm