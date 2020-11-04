Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
What is not included in the article is that in this time of crisis, being able to have the Postal Service work is a conduit of connection badly needed when all such connections are at peril.
The reasons why the administration wants to put the service down have nothing to do with the present crisis.
Maybe they live on a yacht.
Comments
Lovely, at least I know I have to use another carrier for the sympathy cards going out Monday.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 10:15pm
On the contrary. Use the heck out of it. Make the service ask what the heck to do with all these letters and cards that people assumed would get somewhere.
It is the GOP weak link. "Crap, I thought that was still working too."
ETA: A lot of the influence upon seniors by the GOP is through "mailers." When the boys and girls at the White House get the memo, watch them change outfits like people changing outfits quickly.
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 10:28pm