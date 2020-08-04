Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Last night we told you how Dr. Jared Burks has been living apart from his wife Alyssa and their son Zeke in Northeast Arkansas while he treats patients with #COVID19.— Chris May (@KATVChrisMay) March 29, 2020
Today, the Burks’ home was destroyed by a tornado. They’re all safe.
Times are tough. #prayforjonesboro pic.twitter.com/NnbxAWoLnV
Where the homeless should go: No one should be on the street or in a congregate shelter with coronavirus raging
By Stephen Levin & Paulette Soltani @ NYDailyNews.com, April 11 Levin represents parts of Brooklyn in the City Council and is chair of the General Welfare Committee. Soltani is the political director at VOCAL-NY.
[....] Right now there are 100,000 empty hotel rooms in New York City that are likely to stay empty for months as tourism has trickled to a near halt. There are tens of thousands more empty hotel and motel rooms across the state.
The virus has now killed journalists and media workers from the New York Times, the Associated Press, NBC, ABC and now the New York Post. Enough of this bullshit about media rooting for the pandemic. https://t.co/COlHBRJsuI— Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) April 13, 2020
When a ventilator can’t help coronavirus patients struggling to take in air, doctors are turning to a machine that infuses the blood with oxygen https://t.co/KkQvYraNwl— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 12, 2020
IMMUNITY CERTIFICATE offer enticing promise that more people can stop sheltering in place and instead help the world revive- could play important role in the period before we have excellent treatments or effective vaccine. But many caveats : #COVID19 https://t.co/mr5dCDQxxs— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 13, 2020
It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life.
The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/HK7Ch8BMB5
Community gardens in low-income neighborhoods are stepping up to feed communities impacted by the coronavirus
“In an unusual move, even in times of disaster, the White House stepped into the federal purchasing process, ordering the Federal Emergency Management Agency to award a contract to AirBoss of America.” Via @propublica https://t.co/3SDHvohU2C— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 12, 2020
What is not included in the article is that in this time of crisis, being able to have the Postal Service work is a conduit of connection badly needed when all such connections are at peril.
The reasons why the administration wants to put the service down have nothing to do with the present crisis.
Maybe they live on a yacht.
Get ready, my friends. What is about to be unleashed on American society will be the greatest campaign ever created to get you to feel normal again. It will come from brands, it will come from government, it will even come from each other, and it will come from the left and from the right. We will do anything, spend anything, believe anything, just so we can take away how horribly uncomfortable all of this feels. And on top of that, just to turn the screw that much more, will be the one effort that’s even greater: the all-out blitz to make you believe you never saw what you saw. The air wasn’t really cleaner; those images were fake. The hospitals weren’t really a war zone; those stories were hyperbole. The numbers were not that high; the press is lying.
The French Central Bank estimates its country’s economy contracted by 6 percent in the first quarter, the worst plunge since 1945, for instance. But so far, workers are largely protected. Many governments have stepped in with costly programs to subsidize their wages to avoid layoffs.
The consequences have been dramatic. Prominent German economic institutes anticipate a bump in Germany’s unemployment this year ranging from 0.2 to 0.5 percentage points. The Ifo Institute for Economic Research thinks the unemployment rate in Germany will peak around 5.9 percent midyear before subsiding.
(In most European countries, official unemployment figures are not released as quickly as in the United States, so many numbers remain estimates for now.)
Of course it'll never fly, but...
The Upshot by Neil Irwin @ NYTimes.com, April 10
Investors are betting that powerful interventions from Washington will protect the long-term profitability of major companies.
Snger John Prine is intubated and critical:
Unlikely to get his wish.
https://youtu.be/L5sM4xDJ5iA
Prine just lost against coronavirus @ 73 (after beating cancer):
Prine just lost against coronavirus @ 73 (after beating cancer):
Lyrics always stuck with me.
https://youtu.be/lrn61oGSEg4lrn61oGSEg4
I am an old woman named after my mother
My old man is another child that's grown old
If dreams were lightning, thunder were desire
This old house would have burnt down a long time ago
Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery
Make me a poster of an old rodeo
Just give me one thing that I can hold on to
To believe in this living is just a hard way to go
When I was a young girl well, I had me a cowboy
He weren't much to look at, just free rambling man
But that was a long time and no matter how I try
The years just flow by like a broken down dam
Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery
Make me a poster of an old rodeo
Just give me one thing that I can hold on to
To believe in this living is just a hard way to go
There's flies in the kitchen I can hear 'em there buzzing
And I ain't done nothing since I woke up today
How the hell can a person go to work in the morning
And come home in the evening and have nothing to say
Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery
Make me a poster of an old rodeo
Just give me one thing that I can hold on to
To believe in this living is just a hard way to go
Lagos lockdown over coronavirus: 'How will my children survive?"
@ BBCNews.com, March 31
Coronavirus Spreads in Veterans’ Home, Leaving ‘Shuddering Loss for Us All’
The mayor of Holyoke in Massachusetts confronted the superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home after hearing rumors that infections were spreading.
By Ellen Barry @ NYTimes.com, March 31
To paraphrase Stalin ("It doesn't matter who votes what matters is who counts the votes")
It doesn't matter who dies, what matters is who counts the bodies.
When the first round of this subsides, I guarantee that Trump will be tap dancing over the death toll just as he made sure not to test th living.
Gees when he talks like that I can't even think that much about what he is saying because it is like being tortured by your Joey Buttafucco-type uncle trying to break in a serious conversation with the college-educated group at a family wedding. Here he's doing the "on the one hand, on the other hand" thing that's part of that whole shtick. Drives me nuts , you were having an interesting convo and he breaks in and you gotta be polite instead of saying: puhleez go away. It reminds me of my greatest gen. dad saying in like 2000: you know, they say this Madonna girl is really popular because he just read about her in Time Magazine for the first time and wants to display his new knowledge.
"On the one hand I can see sending all the Jews to Treblinka, on the other hand I can see leaving them where they are - I'd rather see them in Poland, but I left the guys with the authority to make that decision. There are trains ready if they choose." - lost conversation with Adolf Eichmann, The Banality of Executive Decision Making
