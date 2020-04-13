Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
This has a lot of the detail about what they are battling that we lay people don't often see; very helpful in understanding the danger and complexity of the disease and how it's not just ventilators they need. Starts here:
I don’t usually rant on social media. However, after a week of service in the ICU, I’d like to get a few things off my chest. #COVID19 (1/10)— Sanjum S. Sethi MD, MPH (@sanjum) April 12, 2020
By Allison Chinchar, Jay Croft and Brandon Griggs @ CNN.com, Updated 10:26 PM ET, Sun April 12
Tornadoes in Mississippi and Louisiana have caused "catastrophic" damage and at least six deaths after touching down Sunday, emergency officials say.
So far, officials say hundreds of structures have been damaged by the storms [....]
By Farah Stockman & Kim Barker @ NYTimes.com, April 13
Biogen employees unwittingly spread the coronavirus from Massachusetts to Indiana, Tennessee and North Carolina.
Where the homeless should go: No one should be on the street or in a congregate shelter with coronavirus raging
By Stephen Levin & Paulette Soltani @ NYDailyNews.com, April 11 Levin represents parts of Brooklyn in the City Council and is chair of the General Welfare Committee. Soltani is the political director at VOCAL-NY.
[....] Right now there are 100,000 empty hotel rooms in New York City that are likely to stay empty for months as tourism has trickled to a near halt. There are tens of thousands more empty hotel and motel rooms across the state.
The virus has now killed journalists and media workers from the New York Times, the Associated Press, NBC, ABC and now the New York Post. Enough of this bullshit about media rooting for the pandemic. https://t.co/COlHBRJsuI— Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) April 13, 2020
When a ventilator can’t help coronavirus patients struggling to take in air, doctors are turning to a machine that infuses the blood with oxygen https://t.co/KkQvYraNwl— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 12, 2020
IMMUNITY CERTIFICATE offer enticing promise that more people can stop sheltering in place and instead help the world revive- could play important role in the period before we have excellent treatments or effective vaccine. But many caveats : #COVID19 https://t.co/mr5dCDQxxs— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 13, 2020
It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life.
The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/HK7Ch8BMB5
Community gardens in low-income neighborhoods are stepping up to feed communities impacted by the coronavirus
“In an unusual move, even in times of disaster, the White House stepped into the federal purchasing process, ordering the Federal Emergency Management Agency to award a contract to AirBoss of America.” Via @propublica https://t.co/3SDHvohU2C— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 12, 2020
What is not included in the article is that in this time of crisis, being able to have the Postal Service work is a conduit of connection badly needed when all such connections are at peril.
The reasons why the administration wants to put the service down have nothing to do with the present crisis.
Maybe they live on a yacht.
Get ready, my friends. What is about to be unleashed on American society will be the greatest campaign ever created to get you to feel normal again. It will come from brands, it will come from government, it will even come from each other, and it will come from the left and from the right. We will do anything, spend anything, believe anything, just so we can take away how horribly uncomfortable all of this feels. And on top of that, just to turn the screw that much more, will be the one effort that’s even greater: the all-out blitz to make you believe you never saw what you saw. The air wasn’t really cleaner; those images were fake. The hospitals weren’t really a war zone; those stories were hyperbole. The numbers were not that high; the press is lying.
The French Central Bank estimates its country’s economy contracted by 6 percent in the first quarter, the worst plunge since 1945, for instance. But so far, workers are largely protected. Many governments have stepped in with costly programs to subsidize their wages to avoid layoffs.
The consequences have been dramatic. Prominent German economic institutes anticipate a bump in Germany’s unemployment this year ranging from 0.2 to 0.5 percentage points. The Ifo Institute for Economic Research thinks the unemployment rate in Germany will peak around 5.9 percent midyear before subsiding.
(In most European countries, official unemployment figures are not released as quickly as in the United States, so many numbers remain estimates for now.)
Comments
Kristof did a "you are there" video:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 2:22am