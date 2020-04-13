Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Allison Chinchar, Jay Croft and Brandon Griggs @ CNN.com, Updated 10:26 PM ET, Sun April 12
Tornadoes in Mississippi and Louisiana have caused "catastrophic" damage and at least six deaths after touching down Sunday, emergency officials say.
So far, officials say hundreds of structures have been damaged by the storms [....]
Comments
update, at least 14 dead and major loss of power, moving north ....At least 34 tornadoes were reported to have hit Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia as of early Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The storms left more than 860,000 customers in those states without power Monday morning, according to poweroutages.us.
The storm system brought severe weather first to Texas on Saturday and moved east, bringing forecasts of tornadoes, strong winds and hail the size of tennis balls or larger for Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia....
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 8:17am