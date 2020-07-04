Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Subject to DoubleA's correction, (she being our resident expert on the mysterious cheesehead) it appears that we may be about to see a green fuckin' shoot.
I hope I don't eat these words, but perhaps they feel the fury....
There is a great fear spreading in the Plutocracy, and Donald Trump is gasping for air.
Bagpipers to the ready! The Capitol is ours...
Trump delivered an eyebrow-raising statement asserting absolute control over the country. "When somebody is president of the United States, your authority is total," he said. He later added he would issue reports backing up his claim ...
"If the Führer calls and commands, each of us must obey without question, whatever he may say. With the Führer we are everything, without him we are nothing! "
Hermann William Barr Göring
A small study in Brazil was halted early for safety reasons after coronavirus patients taking a higher dose of chloroquine developed irregular heart rates that increased their risk of a potentially fatal heart arrhythmia.
WASHINGTON — There are corners of America where social distancing is practiced with care, but the house in Robesonia, Pa., that Mark Stokes shares with 10 other people is not among them.
Housemates come and go to jobs in fast food and a chocolate factory, sharing a single shower. Dirty dishes crowd the kitchen that no one cleans. Lacking a bed, Mr. Stokes, a freshman at Kutztown University, sleeps on the floor in the room of a friend who took him in when the dorms closed.
No stranger to hardship, Mr. Stokes, who spent part of high school living in a car, worries that the crowded conditions will expose him to coronavirus. But like many poor Americans, he says the sanctioned solution — six feet of physical space — is a luxury he cannot afford.
By Danielle Weiner-Bronner @ CNN Business, April 12
One of the country's largest pork processing facilities is closing until further notice as employees fall ill with Covid-19. The closure puts the country's meat supply at risk, said the CEO of Smithfield, which operates the plant.
By Allison Chinchar, Jay Croft and Brandon Griggs @ CNN.com, Updated 10:26 PM ET, Sun April 12
Tornadoes in Mississippi and Louisiana have caused "catastrophic" damage and at least six deaths after touching down Sunday, emergency officials say.
So far, officials say hundreds of structures have been damaged by the storms [....]
By Farah Stockman & Kim Barker @ NYTimes.com, April 13
Biogen employees unwittingly spread the coronavirus from Massachusetts to Indiana, Tennessee and North Carolina.
This has a lot of the detail about what they are battling that we lay people don't often see; very helpful in understanding the danger and complexity of the disease and how it's not just ventilators they need. Starts here:
Where the homeless should go: No one should be on the street or in a congregate shelter with coronavirus raging
By Stephen Levin & Paulette Soltani @ NYDailyNews.com, April 11 Levin represents parts of Brooklyn in the City Council and is chair of the General Welfare Committee. Soltani is the political director at VOCAL-NY.
[....] Right now there are 100,000 empty hotel rooms in New York City that are likely to stay empty for months as tourism has trickled to a near halt. There are tens of thousands more empty hotel and motel rooms across the state.
Comments
A district court said the election should be postponed
A circuit court said the election should be postponed
The state Supreme Court overruled those lower courts.
The state Supreme Court ended public hearings because of the pandemic
The United States Supreme Court backed the state Supreme.Court
We are in a coup
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 8:18pm
The Wisconsin GOP Speaker reminding you that it is safe to vote
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 8:27pm
Thugs moving in the night.
Hopefully it will backfire.
by moat on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 8:32pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 12:52am
I don't see how it will change things much as it was red counties who elected those Republicans who lead both houses in the legislature and this was basically a Democratic primary. I suppose some Republican voters thought it a cruel and nasty trick but probably not that many; they care more about their taxes and things like the dairy farmers having to dump milk.
This might help you understand, Rog: Wisconsin, except for Milwaukee (and it's further south towards Chi-town satellite towns like Racine and Kenosha,) is very very like upstate New York, similar in geography, weather, demography and attitude.
I'm sure Wisconsin lefties are angry. So? Nothing new there.
Here's a good report on preparing for coronavirus in rural Wautoma, gives a good idea of what much of Wisconsin is like:
Not ultra-conservative nuts, and not ignorant hayseeds, not anti-immigrant, just ordinary rural types by type who aren't super fond of big gummint and having to pay for it. Not antagonistic to elite coastal types in the least as long as they're not snooty or think their way of life is better rather than just one choice of many.
Edit to add: but don't ever dis dem sainted Packers!
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 1:09am
1.I will continue to cherish the sound of the bagpipes, albeit we lost.
2. I love me some Packers (usta hate'em) since I learned that they are community owned. Vive La Commune
ETA, WIsconsin, do you want Bob La Follette to rise from the grave and sweep across the state like a tornado? No, you do not. Get your act together, cheeseheads!
by jollyroger on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 5:55am
Things are proceeding well, the voting was the rising up:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 7:13pm
DoubleA, it's time to rethink your apostasy..
Come home to *the girl you were.....Emma will forgive you.
The People, United, Will Never Be Defeated.
Hasta La Victoria Siempre.
*ETA Roll up that Catholic School skirt...
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 8:54pm
Huh? don't be ridiculous, this is working within the system as it is, no revolution at all.
Look, I haven't read any articles but the thing prognosticators would really want to know here, since it's an open primary, is how many people who describe themselves as "Republican" came out to vote for Democrats because they are pissed about either Trump or about how their own GOP Statehouse has been acting.
Wisconsin is the whole swing thing in exquisite microcosm, this thing is how Trump won the electoral college in the first place and within the stats is the answer on whether his losing is a sure thing. I think that goes for flipping the Senate too. If pissed off normally GOP voters come out and vote for Dems, that's the real turnout one wants.
(cavaet: these are independent contrarian and/or idiosyncratic people, so winner beware: they'll probably turn against you next time because they didn't like what ya did.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:05pm
The open primary is relevant to the judicial election how?
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:45pm
CUE THE BAGPIPES , MOTHERFUCKERS!
Liberal challenger Jill Karofsky wins a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court
https://www.vox.com/2020/4/13/21219284/jill-karofsky-wisconsin-supreme-c...
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 8:17pm
Great news! At least the risk people took got some positive results. Hopefully no voter was infected.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 8:30pm
Indeed.
If any does come to harm, they shall have a martyr's funeral and go down in history with Nathan Hale...Trump per contra, sleeps with the fishes and with Benedict Arnold
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 8:46pm