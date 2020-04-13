Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Trump delivered an eyebrow-raising statement asserting absolute control over the country. "When somebody is president of the United States, your authority is total," he said. He later added he would issue reports backing up his claim ...
"If the Führer calls and commands, each of us must obey without question, whatever he may say. With the Führer we are everything, without him we are nothing! "
Hermann William Barr Göring
Trump "My authority is total!" . .... "I take no responsibility!"
Anyone notice a problem there?
by NCD on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 8:27pm
Why would Trump be disputing the law?
The stupidest, and therefore most likely, explanation is that Trump is simply angry that cable news is discussing the fact that Trump’s “decision” is not actually his to make. Trump likes positioning himself as the protagonist of the Trump Show, and it will not do for the narrator to explain that the big reveal in tomorrow’s episode has been determined by some off-screen characters. link
by NCD on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:15pm
I can't stress enough how important I think it is to ridicule all of this as you do with your title and not get all outraged about it, in order to stop feeding the troll. I don't even like how much attention CNN is giving it, said as much over here.
The key is to pay attention to what Federal government is actually doing and what it is not, and it has little to do with what the Drumpf is blathering that day. Jared knows, I'd lilke to see him put in front of the reporters sometime. Pence is no help as he a practiced pol with great expertise at kissing Drumpf's ass.
I've heard both Democratic and GOP governors now attest that sometimes Feds have been great help and sometimes they've been a frustrating and stupid nightmare.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:24pm
Trump firing the well respected Inspector General for the CARE relief billions didn't nourish faith in the administration's fiscal accountability. Or their concern for the millions who need aid after losing their jobs or business.
by NCD on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:43pm
lol, I didn't notice these while watching!
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:36pm
One example taking it seriously in order to show how ridiculous:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:38pm
"Constitutionally illiterate" is a good dismissive:
What really amazes me is the choice of stock photo here, though. Who'd thunk a media organization founded and run by Dan Abrams woulda gotten to the point of not presenting a president respectfully?
He is just such a pitiful failure of a narcissist, hasn't a clue how to get the adoration he craves.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:48pm
Claire has a question.
But her question begs another question: is she saying someone is in control of what the crazy man says?
Furthermore, a bigger picture question: is she saying elected politicians always have a keeper who doesn't let them say what they really feel?
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:05pm
Dangerous says Ariel Dorfman
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/apr/12/i-warned-of-trumps...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:20pm
Let's hope the clock runs out on Trump before he kills a hundred thousand more Americans, bankrupts and depletes our healthcare system of healthy providers and staff, creates Trumpvilles and soup lines, blows up the Postal Service, etc.
by NCD on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:52pm
Opinion | Trump Has Emergency Powers We Aren’t Allowed to Know About - The New York Times
More here: April 12, 2020 - Letters from an American
by EmmaZahn on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:06pm
...and the secret powers Roberts court will agree to grant out of respect and deference to (Republican) presidents, until a full hearing on the case can be heard in a year or two.
by NCD on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:56pm