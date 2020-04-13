Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Interesting coastal parallel:— Ben Swasey (@benswasey) April 13, 2020
- 6 Democratic governors in the Northeast say they'll work together on easing coronavirus restrictions: https://t.co/ZLRHDEUres
- 3 Democratic governors on West Coast will work together on a shared approach for reopening: https://t.co/TERxE9nRFZ
@ NYTimes Live Coronavirus updates, 26 mins. ago
[....] In an address to the nation, Mr. Modi said extending the existing 21-day lockdown until May 3 was necessary to prevent a spike in cases and that tougher restrictions could follow. He applauded Indians for following the measures “like a dedicated soldier. If you look at it only economically, it has been expensive,” Mr. Modi said of the lockdown. “But you can’t put a price on the lives of Indians.”
But Mnuchin says the Democrats’ demands should wait for a later funding bill, wants more money for small business loans now [THAT'S PRESIDENTIAL STAND-IN MNUCHIN TO YOU]
By Erica Werner @ WashingtonPost.com, April 13, 7:25 pm
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Monday that they won’t agree to the Trump administration’s insistence on more money for small business loans unless their demands are met for additional funding for hospitals, state and local governments and food stamp recipients.
There is a great fear spreading in the Plutocracy, and Donald Trump is gasping for air.
Bagpipers to the ready! The Capitol is ours...
Trump delivered an eyebrow-raising statement asserting absolute control over the country. "When somebody is president of the United States, your authority is total," he said. He later added he would issue reports backing up his claim ...
"If the Führer calls and commands, each of us must obey without question, whatever he may say. With the Führer we are everything, without him we are nothing! "
Hermann William Barr Göring
A small study in Brazil was halted early for safety reasons after coronavirus patients taking a higher dose of chloroquine developed irregular heart rates that increased their risk of a potentially fatal heart arrhythmia.
WASHINGTON — There are corners of America where social distancing is practiced with care, but the house in Robesonia, Pa., that Mark Stokes shares with 10 other people is not among them.
Housemates come and go to jobs in fast food and a chocolate factory, sharing a single shower. Dirty dishes crowd the kitchen that no one cleans. Lacking a bed, Mr. Stokes, a freshman at Kutztown University, sleeps on the floor in the room of a friend who took him in when the dorms closed.
No stranger to hardship, Mr. Stokes, who spent part of high school living in a car, worries that the crowded conditions will expose him to coronavirus. But like many poor Americans, he says the sanctioned solution — six feet of physical space — is a luxury he cannot afford.
Among the many reasons to read this: I imagine every journalist who even occasionally writes political profiles wonders what it would be like to write 'em like @JaneMayerNYer; with this piece, she shows you why: https://t.co/et7ibaLNpl— Emily Tamkin (@emilyctamkin) April 13, 2020
By Danielle Weiner-Bronner @ CNN Business, April 12
One of the country's largest pork processing facilities is closing until further notice as employees fall ill with Covid-19. The closure puts the country's meat supply at risk, said the CEO of Smithfield, which operates the plant.
By Allison Chinchar, Jay Croft and Brandon Griggs @ CNN.com, Updated 10:26 PM ET, Sun April 12
Tornadoes in Mississippi and Louisiana have caused "catastrophic" damage and at least six deaths after touching down Sunday, emergency officials say.
So far, officials say hundreds of structures have been damaged by the storms [....]
By Farah Stockman & Kim Barker @ NYTimes.com, April 13
Biogen employees unwittingly spread the coronavirus from Massachusetts to Indiana, Tennessee and North Carolina.
Comments
WaPo coverage of same:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:31pm
Totally agree with him:
And I furthermore think Newsom is shaping up as being the best of all the governors, leaving the rest in the dust.
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 1:19am
but the whole trending Cascadia idea rather strikes me as another clueless Manhattan:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 1:30am
Like they got tired of waiting for it to just fall off & decided to lop it off instead?
Sounds like some evil scheming Japanese shit - shoulda known. Bet they'll take Hawaii too,
just to get those old retired Fleetwood Mac geezers & the Maui Wowie.
But should snag Baja - half of them have RVs with extension cords running back to San Diego.
Build a wall? leave that for Ciudad Jaurez - we don't need no steenking planches.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 2:00am
maybe best cultural stereotyping evah
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 2:16am
I'm just hoping this doesn't all go down like Brexit....
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 1:49am