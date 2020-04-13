Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Allison Chinchar, Jay Croft and Brandon Griggs @ CNN.com, Updated 10:26 PM ET, Sun April 12
Tornadoes in Mississippi and Louisiana have caused "catastrophic" damage and at least six deaths after touching down Sunday, emergency officials say.
So far, officials say hundreds of structures have been damaged by the storms [....]
Comments
update, at least 14 dead and major loss of power, moving north ....At least 34 tornadoes were reported to have hit Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia as of early Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The storms left more than 860,000 customers in those states without power Monday morning, according to poweroutages.us.
The storm system brought severe weather first to Texas on Saturday and moved east, bringing forecasts of tornadoes, strong winds and hail the size of tennis balls or larger for Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia....
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 8:17am
For all their church going & old testament reading, do you think they'll ever take a hint?
I mean, if they could read, God could send down another few commandments, but as it is...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 2:15am
it IS sort of looking like if you're just western heathens who produce pork (the biblically unclean meat,) he doesn't send any extra torture:
South Dakota’s governor resisted ordering people to stay home. Now it has one of the nation’s largest coronavirus hot spots.
@ WaPo, April 13, 2020 at 8:06 p.m. EDT
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 2:23am
Wait, Anon told me South Dakota was one of the saving grace rapture safe havens with infections way under 1500, waiting to lead us out if our ireational hoaxy self-inflicted recession. Could he be wrong?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 2:36am
Let me guess: he'll claim faux news about the hotspot figures and blame the quickly forthcoming scarcity of pork on a Muslim plot.
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 3:20am