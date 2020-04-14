Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The Supreme Court Will Hear Arguments by Phone. The Public Can Listen In. https://t.co/tAHj8ZraJ0— Adam Liptak (@adamliptak) April 13, 2020
By Jim Tankersly @ NYTimes/Business, April 13
[...] Walter Isenberg is the sort of business owner President Trump has in mind when he talks about the need to start lifting coronavirus lockdowns and reopen the American economy. Mr. Isenberg’s hotel and restaurant group in Denver has seen its revenues drop from $3 million a day last year to $40,000 a day now.
@ NYTimes Live Coronavirus updates, 26 mins. ago
[....] In an address to the nation, Mr. Modi said extending the existing 21-day lockdown until May 3 was necessary to prevent a spike in cases and that tougher restrictions could follow. He applauded Indians for following the measures “like a dedicated soldier. If you look at it only economically, it has been expensive,” Mr. Modi said of the lockdown. “But you can’t put a price on the lives of Indians.”
But Mnuchin says the Democrats’ demands should wait for a later funding bill, wants more money for small business loans now [THAT'S PRESIDENTIAL STAND-IN MNUCHIN TO YOU]
By Erica Werner @ WashingtonPost.com, April 13, 7:25 pm
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Monday that they won’t agree to the Trump administration’s insistence on more money for small business loans unless their demands are met for additional funding for hospitals, state and local governments and food stamp recipients.
- 6 Democratic governors in the Northeast say they'll work together on easing coronavirus restrictions: https://t.co/ZLRHDEUres
- 3 Democratic governors on West Coast will work together on a shared approach for reopening: https://t.co/TERxE9nRFZ
There is a great fear spreading in the Plutocracy, and Donald Trump is gasping for air.
Bagpipers to the ready! The Capitol is ours...
Trump delivered an eyebrow-raising statement asserting absolute control over the country. "When somebody is president of the United States, your authority is total," he said. He later added he would issue reports backing up his claim ...
"If the Führer calls and commands, each of us must obey without question, whatever he may say. With the Führer we are everything, without him we are nothing! "
Hermann William Barr Göring
A small study in Brazil was halted early for safety reasons after coronavirus patients taking a higher dose of chloroquine developed irregular heart rates that increased their risk of a potentially fatal heart arrhythmia.
WASHINGTON — There are corners of America where social distancing is practiced with care, but the house in Robesonia, Pa., that Mark Stokes shares with 10 other people is not among them.
Housemates come and go to jobs in fast food and a chocolate factory, sharing a single shower. Dirty dishes crowd the kitchen that no one cleans. Lacking a bed, Mr. Stokes, a freshman at Kutztown University, sleeps on the floor in the room of a friend who took him in when the dorms closed.
No stranger to hardship, Mr. Stokes, who spent part of high school living in a car, worries that the crowded conditions will expose him to coronavirus. But like many poor Americans, he says the sanctioned solution — six feet of physical space — is a luxury he cannot afford.
Among the many reasons to read this: I imagine every journalist who even occasionally writes political profiles wonders what it would be like to write 'em like @JaneMayerNYer; with this piece, she shows you why: https://t.co/et7ibaLNpl— Emily Tamkin (@emilyctamkin) April 13, 2020
What about Trump's taxes?
And is Zoom too modern for the corrupt old geezers, or they don't wanna get caught sleeping on the bench or taking kickbacks? RGB oughta kick their lily white asses.
