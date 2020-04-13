Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Allison Chinchar, Jay Croft and Brandon Griggs @ CNN.com, Updated 10:26 PM ET, Sun April 12
Tornadoes in Mississippi and Louisiana have caused "catastrophic" damage and at least six deaths after touching down Sunday, emergency officials say.
So far, officials say hundreds of structures have been damaged by the storms [....]
he merely proposed lowering the existing Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 60 . Biden’s response to those young people demanding a better health policy is to offer a policy that won’t help any of them for decades. And to understand just how pitifully stingy this “concession” is, remember that dozens of Democratic senators, including plenty of “moderates”, have already endorsed lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 55.
(CNN)Former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday, in a video message in which he explains why he believes his former running mate is the candidate needed at this moment of crisis in America.
"If there's one thing we've learned as a country from moments of great crisis, it's that the spirit of looking out for one another can't be restricted to our homes, or our workplaces, or our neighborhoods, or our houses of worship. It also has to be reflected in our national government," Obama says in the over 11-minute endorsement video.
As governors across the country fell into line in recent weeks, South Dakota’s top elected leader stood firm: There would be no statewide order to stay home.
Such edicts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Kristi L. Noem said disparagingly, reflected a “herd mentality.” It was up to individuals — not government — to decide whether “to exercise their right to work, to worship and to play. Or to even stay at home.”
And besides, the first-term Republican told reporters at a briefing this month, “South Dakota is not New York City.”
Physicians are noting dramatic improvement in ventilation in COVID-19 patients by using the the prone position to make more of the lung available to accept oxygen. In many cases, there is dramatic improvement in oxygen levels. This pandemic is altering the usual practice of medicine in ICUs
The biggest change: Instead of quickly sedating people who had shockingly low levels of oxygen and then putting them on mechanical ventilators, many doctors are now keeping patients conscious, having them roll over in bed, recline in chairs and continue to breathe on their own — with additional oxygen — for as long as possible.
Link to share with the 'aspirational' diehard Trump fans in your life
By Jim Tankersly @ NYTimes/Business, April 13
[...] Walter Isenberg is the sort of business owner President Trump has in mind when he talks about the need to start lifting coronavirus lockdowns and reopen the American economy. Mr. Isenberg’s hotel and restaurant group in Denver has seen its revenues drop from $3 million a day last year to $40,000 a day now.
@ NYTimes Live Coronavirus updates, 26 mins. ago
[....] In an address to the nation, Mr. Modi said extending the existing 21-day lockdown until May 3 was necessary to prevent a spike in cases and that tougher restrictions could follow. He applauded Indians for following the measures “like a dedicated soldier. If you look at it only economically, it has been expensive,” Mr. Modi said of the lockdown. “But you can’t put a price on the lives of Indians.”
But Mnuchin says the Democrats’ demands should wait for a later funding bill, wants more money for small business loans now [THAT'S PRESIDENTIAL STAND-IN MNUCHIN TO YOU]
By Erica Werner @ WashingtonPost.com, April 13, 7:25 pm
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Monday that they won’t agree to the Trump administration’s insistence on more money for small business loans unless their demands are met for additional funding for hospitals, state and local governments and food stamp recipients.
There is a great fear spreading in the Plutocracy, and Donald Trump is gasping for air.
Bagpipers to the ready! The Capitol is ours...
Trump delivered an eyebrow-raising statement asserting absolute control over the country. "When somebody is president of the United States, your authority is total," he said. He later added he would issue reports backing up his claim ...
"If the Führer calls and commands, each of us must obey without question, whatever he may say. With the Führer we are everything, without him we are nothing! "
Hermann William Barr Göring
update, at least 14 dead and major loss of power, moving north ....At least 34 tornadoes were reported to have hit Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia as of early Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The storms left more than 860,000 customers in those states without power Monday morning, according to poweroutages.us.
The storm system brought severe weather first to Texas on Saturday and moved east, bringing forecasts of tornadoes, strong winds and hail the size of tennis balls or larger for Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia....
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 8:17am
For all their church going & old testament reading, do you think they'll ever take a hint?
I mean, if they could read, God could send down another few commandments, but as it is...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 2:15am
it IS sort of looking like if you're just western heathens who produce pork (the biblically unclean meat,) he doesn't send any extra torture:
South Dakota’s governor resisted ordering people to stay home. Now it has one of the nation’s largest coronavirus hot spots.
@ WaPo, April 13, 2020 at 8:06 p.m. EDT
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 2:23am
Wait, Anon told me South Dakota was one of the saving grace rapture safe havens with infections way under 1500, waiting to lead us out if our ireational hoaxy self-inflicted recession. Could he be wrong?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 2:36am
Let me guess: he'll claim faux news about the hotspot figures and blame the quickly forthcoming scarcity of pork on a Muslim plot.
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 3:20am
Lemme give it a try: "The media and the TDS afflicted Dimocrats have been taken in by the illegals who were bused in from Tijuana after being tested and specifically selected for being Covid19 positive"
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 3:52pm
For Anonymous when you see him next, here's what not isolating gotcha (probably not, time to vamoose?)
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 2:54pm