There are very important issues separating different views of what we should be doing as a country to address the problems confronting our polity.
But we don't have a lot of time to do that.
Push forward and make a plan.
Or wait to see what other quislings do.
The pandemic is pushing politicians worldwide to put aside their differences and work together to stop the disease from spreading, writes @ZaidJilani of the @GreaterGoodSC.
Can we maintain this political cooperation in sickness and in health?https://t.co/5NAeKeCNKb
he merely proposed lowering the existing Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 60 . Biden’s response to those young people demanding a better health policy is to offer a policy that won’t help any of them for decades. And to understand just how pitifully stingy this “concession” is, remember that dozens of Democratic senators, including plenty of “moderates”, have already endorsed lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 55.
(CNN)Former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday, in a video message in which he explains why he believes his former running mate is the candidate needed at this moment of crisis in America.
"If there's one thing we've learned as a country from moments of great crisis, it's that the spirit of looking out for one another can't be restricted to our homes, or our workplaces, or our neighborhoods, or our houses of worship. It also has to be reflected in our national government," Obama says in the over 11-minute endorsement video.
As governors across the country fell into line in recent weeks, South Dakota’s top elected leader stood firm: There would be no statewide order to stay home.
Such edicts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Kristi L. Noem said disparagingly, reflected a “herd mentality.” It was up to individuals — not government — to decide whether “to exercise their right to work, to worship and to play. Or to even stay at home.”
And besides, the first-term Republican told reporters at a briefing this month, “South Dakota is not New York City.”
Physicians are noting dramatic improvement in ventilation in COVID-19 patients by using the the prone position to make more of the lung available to accept oxygen. In many cases, there is dramatic improvement in oxygen levels. This pandemic is altering the usual practice of medicine in ICUs
The biggest change: Instead of quickly sedating people who had shockingly low levels of oxygen and then putting them on mechanical ventilators, many doctors are now keeping patients conscious, having them roll over in bed, recline in chairs and continue to breathe on their own — with additional oxygen — for as long as possible.
Grocery cashiers make an average of $11.43 an hour. More than 1,500 supermarket workers in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 41 have died.— Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) April 13, 2020
“Nobody told us that when the world falls apart, it’s going to fall on our shoulders.” https://t.co/WkdeEEpG7e
The Supreme Court Will Hear Arguments by Phone. The Public Can Listen In. https://t.co/tAHj8ZraJ0— Adam Liptak (@adamliptak) April 13, 2020
Link to share with the 'aspirational' diehard Trump fans in your life
By Jim Tankersly @ NYTimes/Business, April 13
[...] Walter Isenberg is the sort of business owner President Trump has in mind when he talks about the need to start lifting coronavirus lockdowns and reopen the American economy. Mr. Isenberg’s hotel and restaurant group in Denver has seen its revenues drop from $3 million a day last year to $40,000 a day now.
@ NYTimes Live Coronavirus updates, 26 mins. ago
[....] In an address to the nation, Mr. Modi said extending the existing 21-day lockdown until May 3 was necessary to prevent a spike in cases and that tougher restrictions could follow. He applauded Indians for following the measures “like a dedicated soldier. If you look at it only economically, it has been expensive,” Mr. Modi said of the lockdown. “But you can’t put a price on the lives of Indians.”
But Mnuchin says the Democrats’ demands should wait for a later funding bill, wants more money for small business loans now [THAT'S PRESIDENTIAL STAND-IN MNUCHIN TO YOU]
By Erica Werner @ WashingtonPost.com, April 13, 7:25 pm
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Monday that they won’t agree to the Trump administration’s insistence on more money for small business loans unless their demands are met for additional funding for hospitals, state and local governments and food stamp recipients.
Interesting coastal parallel:— Ben Swasey (@benswasey) April 13, 2020
- 6 Democratic governors in the Northeast say they'll work together on easing coronavirus restrictions: https://t.co/ZLRHDEUres
- 3 Democratic governors on West Coast will work together on a shared approach for reopening: https://t.co/TERxE9nRFZ
There is a great fear spreading in the Plutocracy, and Donald Trump is gasping for air.
Bagpipers to the ready! The Capitol is ours...
Some states haven't implemented social separation. What is the prevalence of Covid 19 there?
by Flavius on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 10:57pm
Flavius, it is difficult to answer your question because of the shortage of testing capability.
Consider this Table at WaPo comparing the increase of deaths in each State to the increase in the number of confirmed cases. Note the States where the death numbers are going up sharply while their increase of confirmed cases is small.
You can't confirm what you cannot test.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:16pm
it's a start:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:40am
Follow the lead of No-Drama Newsom, leader of the 5th largest economy of the world?
that's just a sampling, there's plenty more, just plug "Gov. Newsom" into the search box on Twitter
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:26am
Obama warns group of mayors that the 'biggest mistake' is to 'misinform' during the pandemic
.....The biggest mistake any [of] us can make in these situations is to misinform, particularly when we’re requiring people to make sacrifices and take actions that might not be their natural inclination," Obama said during a virtual meeting organized by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The meeting included “participants from more than 300 cities around the world, including mayors, local leaders, and members of response teams,” according to a statement from the organization. Obama also called on the leaders to build a reliable team of experts while addressing the pandemic.“The more smart people you have around you, and the less embarrassed you are to ask questions, the better your response is going to be,”....
@ TheHill - 04/09/20 08:03 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:48am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:07am
Now that is what I am talking about.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:18am
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:38pm
I recognize the reference to Dune and perhaps a reference to the glitch in all prognostication.
But I am not fast and my knees hurt.
What am I missing?
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:59pm
I always felt that the Guild was a redux of the Hanseatic League, but without benefit of any particular data...
ETA if Trump is not Baron Harkonnen, than the universe is out of joint...
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:06pm
The League of City States is more like the Houses governed by the Emperor {through some kind of Magna Carta} than the Guild. The Guild has leverage over the Emperor (because they control shipping in the Hoffa style) but loses much of it when that is revealed (or announced) to the Houses. The Guild is more like moneyed interests whose control is limited by how much forward they can see and how little their influence is noticed by others. They have a lot of dough to throw this way or that but all such instruments have a horizon.
Trump is not Baron Harkonnen. He is the cousin, Beast Rabban.
The Baron is offstage at present.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:33pm
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:50pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:30pm
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:09pm
I cede to your clearly superior knowledge, while offering this picture is support of the proposition that a few of those antigravity thingees that the Baron used to ameliorate his obscene obesity would come in hella handy for El Presidente...
Also on point, the vestigial genitalia...
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:02pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:32pm
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:07pm
Hmmm. He reminds me more of Milo Minderbinder.
by EmmaZahn on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 10:58pm
MM: "What's good for Milo Mindbender is good for the country."
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 11:04am
by Flavius on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:18pm
102 clinical trials started for treatments in just the last week:
'splainer
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:21am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:10pm
and see Obama a couple posts above: "The biggest mistake any [of] us can make in these situations is to misinform, particularly when we’re requiring people to make sacrifices and take actions that might not be their natural inclination,"
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:49am
Goldberg is absolutely correct.
Compare that observation with Barr thinking out load that the lockdowns might be illegal and he is going to put his best people to work upon finding out.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:00am
An example of strong central federal rule not necessarily being the answer with this crisis:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:44pm
I wouldn't call the Kleptocracy that is consuming the resources of Russia a "Federation"
A Federation is a collective enterprise, not a Monarchy supported by rings of criminals.
All logistics, on any level, can fail. Having no logistics is a failure of a different kind.
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 11:16am
NPR reports: In Reversal, Federal Support For Coronavirus Testing Sites Continues
Good workaround. Now Congress needs to develop testing beyond the FEMA operation.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 11:15am
yay!
edit to add: now please try to squeeze in some time to keep the USPS from totally crashing and burning tomorrow. I heard personal tales: things like paychecks and checks for health insurance premiums are disappearing across the country. I'm not talking their budget, I'm talking major short staff. Yeah it's starting in NYC, but y'all gonna get it too when the rest of em start calling in sick. You know what they do when they are overwhelmed: stash it in the back room never to be found again....
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:24pm
Yeah, I have always been attuned to the culture of delivery in all its manifestations and the scene here in Brooklyn is showing a lot of stress for the USPS workers. They are doing their jobs while also saying aloud how it is an unsustainable situation.
And I don't mean that in some metaphorical sense. I am talking town crier.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:45pm
In further workaround news:
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:20pm
Fukuyama advocating calling out National Guard for Nov. election, heh:
Heck, I think call em out for all kinds of stuff! They're handing out food bank stuff now in several states besides helping with the field hospitals..
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:15pm
I like how using the National Guard is compared to having to hire people to deal with mail in ballots.
Nobody has to pay for the National Guard to do stuff.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:30pm
The national guard isn't a standing army that gets paid a weekly/monthly/yearly salary. They get paid for 2 weeks of training a year and one weekend a month. If they are called up for additional duty they get paid for the additional time. It's not free.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:04pm
I meant to say that by not saying that.
Perhaps irony is dead and we just have to accept that along with other conditions.
ETA: But your observation is appreciated and better than me being satisfied that the snark was understood by all.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:17pm
As an often sarcastic person we've all had this experience.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 10:10pm
Maggie Haberman retweeted (just sayin because I don't want anyone to think I follow "Steve")
Shall we take bets on it crashing? Crashed rollout is after all, a non-partisan problem-i.e., various state unemployment filing systems, Iowa Caucuses, Obamacare rollout....
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:46pm
Phishing emails? Click here to get $$. Go to the dummy site, then it gives link to "your bank", signin at dummy fake bank, bingo they got your bank id and logon, they get your check?
by NCD on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:35pm
Yeah .Tom Peter's dealt with that in a book, maybe " Pursuit of Excellence" .
He compared
"Ready, ready, ready, ready....................................................Fire"
with
"Do it, fix it"!
by Flavius on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 12:53am
Cuomo with the bad news about the limits of state power:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 3:47am
but that's also the way he says "over to you, citizens, do your thing"
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 3:49am
The Governor association idea better kick in quickly because it is all dogs eat dog out there.
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 6:47pm
rut roh. It do look like the less populated red states are at a disadvantage, no? And big blue states are still playing "you scratch my back, I'll scratch yours." I don't want to gloat
Did watch Cuomo press conference today and noted he said every hospital adminstrator that asked for something now has what they need. And that there are actually open beds in places and that we haven't had to use the Javits Center or any field hospitals. I don't know if he was lying Trump style, of course. Several times in the past I heard him promise he is going to help in kind all those other Gov's and others he begged help from. We will start seeing soon if he will keep that promise.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 7:28pm
I don't take any pleasure in the board game that has been made of it.
I have family in Mississippi and Louisiana.
If there was a Federal response, oh wait, what am I saying?
We have got to stop comparing the frantic effort to deal with stuff in a monolithic fashion. There are Federal efforts that are very helpful, done by people who understand and live by a code of public service.
There are political agents who look at Government as some kind of game player app.
If it was easy to identify one element against another, it would have been done before.
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 7:57pm
times in the past I heard him promise he is going to help
Don't get me started on legal weed....
by jollyroger on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 8:57pm
just a guy I know nothing about except that he often makes good points, making a good point on twitter on topic:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 8:37pm
Andrew Yang's twitter feed is a good place to go for "outside the box" inspiration, yet not pie-in-the-sky either. Not the least of which because he retweets users like "Nerds for Humanity"
https://twitter.com/AndrewYang
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 9:19pm
Lt. Gen. Honoré insisting upon the need for testing.
It really is no brainer.
by moat on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 7:02pm
He is like the ultimate Daddy and thank god for him.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 7:09pm
What I like about the interview is his resistance to being put in some kind of role.
This is this and that is that.
by moat on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 7:19pm
In other losing time news, the increase in testing capacity is not speeding up but slowing down.
As Bump points out, it is not just the testing per se but factors making it possible that are involved.
My Kingdom for a shipping clerk!
by moat on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 2:35pm
Cohn makes some good observations about how different employers will have to return people to work under different circumstances.
He is on board with Testing, testing, testing.
Parental Warning: He does give Trump a blow job at the end.
by moat on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:01pm
by moat on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:53pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:15pm