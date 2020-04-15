Police harass you for wearing a mask

“He just followed us from outside, told us that we cannot wear masks,” one of the men says. “This police officer just put us out for wearing masks and trying to stay safe.”

In March, before the C.D.C. issued its recommendation, two black men in surgical masks filmed themselves as a police officer was kicking them out of a Walmart in Wood River, Ill. In the video , which has been viewed more than 250,000 times on YouTube, the officer can be seen following them.

Police harass you for not wearing a mask

Philadelphia residents are furious after shocking video filmed on Friday appears to show a man violently dragged from a bus by several officers because he wasn't wearing a mask.

The horrifying video, filmed in the Center City neighborhood, was posted by the Philly Transit Riders Union and has garnered widespread attention on social media.

The incident took place on Friday morning at around 8.25am on the 1100 Market Street.

The first video shared by the union shows a hypocritical SEPTA supervisor enforcing rules about wearing masks while not following them.

'If you do not have a mask you can not ride public transportation,' the SEPTA supervisor declares on the packed bus.

He then proceeds to call out various bus passengers, instructing them to get off the bus before he has to call the cops.

One of the men he tells to get off is wearing what looks to be a cloth over his face but the SEPTA supervisor tells him that is not enough and demands he gets off.

The second clip shows the more egregious altercation between the black man and several uniformed officers.

The group of officers can be seen yanking the man from the bus as he screams for them to let him go.

They send his cellphone crashing to the ground as they rough him up on the side of the bus, before releasing him.