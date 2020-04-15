Jeffrey E. Harris* - Department of Economics - Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Abstract. New York City’s multi-tentacled subway system was a major disseminator – if not the

principal transmission vehicle – of coronavirus infection during the initial takeoff of the massive

epidemic that became evident throughout the city during March 2020. The near shutoff of

subway ridership in Manhattan – down by over 90 percent at the end of March – correlates

strongly with the substantial increase in the doubling time of new cases in this borough. Maps of

subway station turnstile entries, superimposed upon zip code-level maps of reported coronavirus

incidence, are strongly consistent with subway-facilitated disease propagation. Local train lines

appear to have a higher propensity to transmit infection than express lines. Reciprocal seeding of

infection appears to be the best explanation for the emergence of a single hotspot in Midtown

West in Manhattan. Bus hubs may have served as secondary transmission routes out to the

periphery of the city.