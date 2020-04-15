Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
BUNCH MORE AFRICAN CORONAVIRUS NEWS IN COMMENTS
This entry By Shingai Nyoka @ BBC News/Africa Live, Harare, April 15
Zimbabwe has unveiled its plan for mass testing that aims to examine at least 33,000 suspected coronavirus cases by the end of the month. The ministry of health said it had tested 665 people by Tuesday. The country has so far confirmed 18 cases of coronavirus [....]
Kenyans to be arrested for not wearing masks
@ BBC News Live/Africa, April 15
Ghana launches app to track suspected cases
By Thomas Naadi @ BBC News Live/Africa, April 15
Malawi declares 21-day coronavirus lockdown
By Sammy Awami @ BBC News/Live Africa, Dar es Salaam, April 15
Nigeria's mega churches adjust to empty auditoriums
By Nduka Orjinmo @ BBC News, Lagos, April
Emergency laws v individual rights
By Dickens Olewe @ BBC News, April 9, WITH PHOTOS & VIDEO
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 9:48pm