Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Trump delivered an eyebrow-raising statement asserting absolute control over the country. "When somebody is president of the United States, your authority is total," he said. He later added he would issue reports backing up his claim ...
"If the Führer calls and commands, each of us must obey without question, whatever he may say. With the Führer we are everything, without him we are nothing! "
Hermann William Barr Göring
But after seeing the data on how COVID-19 has disproportionately infected and killed non-white Americans, Harris views the disease as a powerful, skilled combatant that is currently getting the best of its unprepared, untrained opponent—America. And, according to the senator, as the coronavirus exposes some of America’s previously ignored weaknesses, the only way we can hope to defeat the disease by eliminating the deficiencies such as structural racism and institutional inequality.
“If I were to list the disparities, I would put them into buckets,” Harris explained. “I would put it into the public health bucket, the economic justice bucket, the educational justice piece, and environmental justice. But those aren’t exclusive, right? There are definitely others.”
A 4/13 letter from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, NY to the NEJM on universal screening for SARS-CoV-2 found "29 of the 33 patients (for delivery) who were positive for SARS-CoV-2 at admission (87.9%) had no symptoms of Covid-19 at presentation. Of the 29 women who had been asymptomatic but who were positive for SARS-CoV-2 on admission, fever developed in 3 (10%) before postpartum discharge (median length of stay, 2 days)."
This is why universal testing is needed.
Certain countries in Europe -- Germany, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Austria and Norway -- are beginning to ease their coronavirus restrictions. Here's how they got to this point and what lies ahead for them:https://t.co/TwDuswOCgn— CNN (@CNN) April 16, 2020
The group includes Republicans and Democrats.
By Marianne LeVine, Josh Bresnahan & Burgess Everett @ Politico.com, April 16
[....] Senators and House members received notifications Wednesday from the White House.
The Democratic senators invited to the task force are Tom Carper of Delaware, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Dianne Feinstein of California, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Angus King of Maine, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Mark Warner of Virginia and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.
As part of "The America We Need", @nytopinion's excellent project on how we can emerge from the coronavirus crisis stronger, we published this fascinating write-up of a study investigating how the pandemic is changing us morally. Take a look: https://t.co/23nwPteBSO— Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) April 16, 2020
From the outside, this appears ridiculous.
Hundreds of Michigan residents descended on the state Capitol in Lansing in their cars and trucks on Wednesday for a vehicle demonstration, called #OperationGridlock, to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's strict stay-at-home order.
Whitmer, a Democrat who was elected in 2018, issued a new stay-at-home order last Thursday to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Protesters described the order as draconian and a violation of their individual liberties.
Washington (CNN)An Indiana congressman said Tuesday that letting more Americans die from the novel coronavirus is the "lesser of two evils" compared with the economy cratering due to social distancing measures.
Speaking with radio station WIBC in Indiana, Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth asserted that, while he appreciated the science behind the virus' spread, "it is always the American government's position to say, in the choice between the loss of our way of life as Americans and the loss of life, of American lives, we have to always choose the latter."
I’m an African-American emergency room physician in Chicago. Recently, a friend called asking about his grandmother who lives on the South Side in a two-bedroom apartment with five family members, one of whom recently was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive.
He asked, “What can I do?”
When I told him to quarantine the infected family member from the grandmother and any other family members with underlying health conditions, my friend reminded me that their apartment has only two bedrooms. He also pointed out that the infected person still has to go to work.
all hands on deck!
BUNCH MORE AFRICAN CORONAVIRUS NEWS IN COMMENTS
This entry By Shingai Nyoka @ BBC News/Africa Live, Harare, April 15
Horrifying and heartbreaking: Authorities inspected Residence Herron on March 29, three days after word of the first death. They found the residence 'deserted'
By Morgan Lowrie @ NationalPost.com, April 12
MONTREAL — The Quebec coroner’s office announced Sunday it will investigate the deaths of dozens of seniors at a private long-term care facility west of Montreal linked to what Premier Francois Legault has described as a possible case of “gross negligence.”
Kentucky’s Republican-controlled legislature overrode a veto of a new voter ID law by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, setting the stage for the requirement to be enacted for the November general election.
The move by the Kentucky General Assembly on Tuesday prompted an outcry from Democrats and voting rights groups. They said the measure would suppress the vote and accused Republicans of exploiting the novel coronavirus pandemic to impose restrictions, even as other states seek to make voting easier.
Comments
Trump "My authority is total!" . .... "I take no responsibility!"
Anyone notice a problem there?
by NCD on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 8:27pm
Why would Trump be disputing the law?
The stupidest, and therefore most likely, explanation is that Trump is simply angry that cable news is discussing the fact that Trump’s “decision” is not actually his to make. Trump likes positioning himself as the protagonist of the Trump Show, and it will not do for the narrator to explain that the big reveal in tomorrow’s episode has been determined by some off-screen characters. link
by NCD on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:15pm
I can't stress enough how important I think it is to ridicule all of this as you do with your title and not get all outraged about it, in order to stop feeding the troll. I don't even like how much attention CNN is giving it, said as much over here.
The key is to pay attention to what Federal government is actually doing and what it is not, and it has little to do with what the Drumpf is blathering that day. Jared knows, I'd lilke to see him put in front of the reporters sometime. Pence is no help as he a practiced pol with great expertise at kissing Drumpf's ass.
I've heard both Democratic and GOP governors now attest that sometimes Feds have been great help and sometimes they've been a frustrating and stupid nightmare.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:24pm
Trump firing the well respected Inspector General for the CARE relief billions didn't nourish faith in the administration's fiscal accountability. Or their concern for the millions who need aid after losing their jobs or business.
by NCD on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:43pm
He doesn't do "nourish"
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 12:23am
lol, I didn't notice these while watching!
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:36pm
One example taking it seriously in order to show how ridiculous:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:38pm
"Constitutionally illiterate" is a good dismissive:
What really amazes me is the choice of stock photo here, though. Who'd thunk a media organization founded and run by Dan Abrams woulda gotten to the point of not presenting a president respectfully?
He is just such a pitiful failure of a narcissist, hasn't a clue how to get the adoration he craves.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:48pm
Claire has a question.
But her question begs another question: is she saying someone is in control of what the crazy man says?
Furthermore, a bigger picture question: is she saying elected politicians always have a keeper who doesn't let them say what they really feel?
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:05pm
Dangerous says Ariel Dorfman
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/apr/12/i-warned-of-trumps...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:20pm
Let's hope the clock runs out on Trump before he kills a hundred thousand more Americans, bankrupts and depletes our healthcare system of healthy providers and staff, creates Trumpvilles and soup lines, blows up the Postal Service, etc.
by NCD on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:52pm
Opinion | Trump Has Emergency Powers We Aren’t Allowed to Know About - The New York Times
More here: April 12, 2020 - Letters from an American
by EmmaZahn on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:06pm
...and the secret powers Roberts court will agree to grant out of respect and deference to (Republican) presidents, until a full hearing on the case can be heard in a year or two.
by NCD on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:56pm
Emma you got me over @ Guardian op-ed, I read it, but then I jumped over to the news section for this which I preferred, from David Smith in Washington:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 11:56pm
I see "Fox & Friends" opted for "3rd grader" instead of "toddler", hence the continued rant about Fox:
Fox News host hits back at Trump over Chris Wallace criticism: 'Enough'
By John Bowden @ TheHill.com, April 12, 8:38 pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 1:47am
I think you meant to reply to PP's comment instead of mine. He linked to the Guardian article. My comment was in reply to NCD's original post that may explain why Trump believes he has all the powers. If you haven't already, you should read them. The Presidential powers they describe are chilling in and of themselves but it is downright frightening to think about the damage a "wounded" narcissist could inflict on the country with them even if ultimately unsuccessful.
Being publicly humiliated by Obama and Seth Meyers at that correspondent's dinner was the narcissistic injury that provoked Trump to become more than a vanity candidate for president. It also made him a more sympathetic one than he would have been otherwise to voters who have also experienced the contempt and ridicule of the progressive left. I do not understand why you think doubling and tripling down on the scorn and ridicule heaped on him now is a good tactic. There are other ways to lead a pathological narcissist to reveal themselves, ways less likely to garner sympathy for him or to provoke a dangerous backlash from him.
by EmmaZahn on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:14am
Trump's tablemate says not true, and hard to see why tainting Obama as born-in-Africa for years should make Trump the dearheart of the underclass (oh wait), and for a guy who told insulting jokes about everyone (and then sued them) like, I should give a fuck whether this moron took this moment at this event to get his Forrest Gump "run, Donald, run!!!" shoes going for President? Could it be a big burst of Russian cash and the promise of Trump Tower Moscow was more likely his motivation? Isn't it more likely that incessant Russian-backed Facebook support has more to do with Trump's base than a billionaire being humiliated at a press event? Who the fuck likes property developers? Or casino owners? Or wealth tax shirks? What makes Ivanka Trump selling yuppie products sympathetic to the heartland? I mean, didn't America cheer when Leona Helmsley went to jail? For whatever gumption Trump got at that dinner, he still ran a lazy-as-fuck campaign that he underfunded. Maybe Indiana and Oklahoma and Idaho just liked seeing him insult Ted Cruz like some WWF tournee and Trump really just backed into the presidency because what was he going to do after reality shows sputtered and steak sales withered. Me, I go with the billion dollar+ influence and marketing campaign, including Butina buying off people at NRA conventions and Manafort fresh off Ukraine manipulation than any force of will by Trump. That all the onlookers around the craps table start doubling down on a "luck" streak is no surprise. Yeah, the rubes like feeling they're in on the secret, just like poor people who feel good when the Dow goes up, as if they're one of the gang. No one likes feeling or admitting they got used and tricked.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/style/i-sat-next-to-donald-trum...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:51am
Not a WP subscriber so cannot read your link.
Sorry to have triggered you.
by EmmaZahn on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 8:32am
Emma's caution should be heeded....Rembember how Ramses reacted to laughter...
https://youtu.be/xrgBF2Zc3mc?t=158
ETA: Charlton Heston's biggest mistake (after Soylent Green): ever being in the same movie as Yul Brynner, who actually COULD act!
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 8:55am
Open in anonymous tab
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 9:55am
Naah, they caught on to that dodge six months ago...
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 10:50am
Try it on a phone - I did it a few minutes ago. Or maybe they just know you (aka "get the fuck out if dodge")
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 11:19am
That's good news, I was just about to fall for their $29 special. I check it out.
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 11:38am
Okay, read it on my Fire tablet. Nothing there changed my apperceptions. It did remind me how much I miss Judith Martin's reporting on DC society. Also, I did not know before how WP totally set Trump up to be roasted. Aren't serving Presidents the traditional main roast at the event?
by EmmaZahn on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 11:43am
I'd say Trump set himself up to be roasted. -Don't kid yourself -as long as they were talking about him, he was happy.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 1:08pm
We must have read different stories.
Or maybe you missed the part about Trump being there as WP's guest, that he was seated next to WP's DC society reporter who wrote that story, that the Obama/Meyers routines included props brought in for the occasion; that Hawaii finally released Obama's birth certificate a few days before. That this story was not even her, nor WPs, first report of the event. Those barely mentioned what happened to Trump. This one was written in response to stories from other sources about Trump's "humiliation". Strange that that news did not immediately disappear down a memory hole. It should have been completely eclipsed by the news about finding and killing Osama bin Laden the same night. But it wasn't. And now we are here.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/reliable-source/wp/2015/04/25/white-house-correspondents-dinner-2015-live-complete-coverage/?arc404=true
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/style/white-house-correspondents-dinner-now-with-even-more-empty-calories/2015/04/26/777d1ef2-ec22-11e4-a55f-38924fca94f9_story.html
by EmmaZahn on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 2:53pm
Trump's the guy who calls up reporters pretending to be someone else and feeds them stories. Seriously, you think Trump was an unsuspecting victim of a story? FFS the POTUS was telling lighthearted jokes about him. Even Seth Meyers' weren't that tough, compared to dating his daughter, bankrupting casinos, and other potential weirdnesses. Trump's as much a victim as Andy Kaufman was - no surprise they both liked wrestling. Tulrump was never going to srand on a street corner and talk about Iraq - this is *exactly* how he does self-promotion. And "being insulted" but "it doesn't bother me" is also classic Trump, having it both ways.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 3:14pm
I think he got set up for more than he was expecting, that the story grew enough to induce a degree of narcissistic rage that motivated him to want to get even. It also gained him more followers and opportunity-seeking backers than he otherwise would have gained. Then things snowballed. Even so, I doubt he would be President except that too many Dem voters discounted him and did not bother to vote; too many independents chose nota instead of either major party's candidate or just stayed home.
I'm done.
by EmmaZahn on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 3:44pm
So the guy who can't stay focused didn't get mad at Obama on April 30, 2011 and run against him in Nov 2012; no he ran against his successor 5 years later. The only things that can sustain Trump 5 years is illegal cash, a ton of coke/Adderall, or another screwball fated business venture. Not necessarily exclusive.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 4:57pm
Just watched this for the hell of it. Obama was kind, half the speech was over his just released long form birth certificate, and he trashed Biden, esp a video shown. Trump seemed to be laughing, as much as he ever laughs - kinda like DeNiro playing a hitman in a Scorsese movie. Seth Meyers' was tougher, Meyers was tougher on everyone (except Michelle), esp CSpan - and rather funny, though Trump seemed stiff to him, but the cameras were far back. If this was a "setup", it was a setup because Trump was the most outre in proclaiming Obama Kenyan-born, and that day Hawaii released the long form, making Trump a natural to focus cameras on, though Bill O'Reilly & Fox got their share.
Anyway, I think the supposed feud and offense was a Trump/Kaufman wrestling production from a guy who's been needling Obama for years. Watch for yourself.
https://youtu.be/n9mzJhvC-8E
https://youtu.be/7YGITlxfT6s
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:00pm
I disagree with you on this Emma, I think ridicule of politicians works just the opposite as it affects swing types who end up disliking someone they thought was ok. I got no science on that. Just like 40 years of watching Saturday Night Live and late night comics and seeing the outcome. Over and over and over I've seen it proven that the smartest thing for a politician to do is not get outraged but play along with a sense of humor and self-deprecation.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 1:42am
more "quit feeding the troll," hopefully he has some input with producers @ NBC & MSNBC:
edit to add, her too. I have less respect for Ioffe asking such an idiot question, this is not rocket science doh (and he cut you off from all press availability for months and months and you managed, remember?)
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 3:38am
Who challenges them? Aside from Acosta & Jake Tapper & 1 or 2 more, it's all milquetoast sobriquet (dang dem French) - after 4-5 years, someone should figure out what takes winds out of his boasts rather than filling his sails. That's their job, right? Otherwise can set up a dummy to ask questions.
(do you know what time it is? it's howdy doodie time...)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 4:07am
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 4:08am
The company he keeps...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Huston_Plan
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:07am
In a (truly bizarre) prepper echo across half a century, when a few close friends and I, after learning about the Huston Plan, were sitting around contemplating the coming cancellation of the 1972 election by a Nixon fearing landslide electoral rejection...as if!), and we wondered which side of the Hudson we wanted to end up on, so as to decide where to bury a cache of essentials, Marion piped up to remind all of the importance of burying toilet paper...
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:14am
Cartman is President...
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:24am
It just kills him when he reads headlines like this...And all he's got is "guidelines"....
Where is my decree?!!
Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India extended a nationwide lockdown on Tuesday for nearly three more weeks, preventing more than 1 billion from leaving their homes.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/14/world/coronavirus-news.html?action=cl...
ETA:An order to ONE BILLION PEOPLE! From a guy who's short and has an accent that Trump can't resist mocking! The pain must burn in him like a wound from a light sabre (what?)
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:34am
when o when o when is the left gonna stop paying attention to what says. For the umpeenth time it was all much ado about nothing within 24 hrs:
He Also Backs Away From Claiming ‘Total’ Authority to Reopen U.S.
I really wish the evening cable news TV would stop talking about his lies and use the time covering more of what is happening like in Congress and the states. On Don Lemon rerun right now, he's spending tons of time going on and on and on about it with clips, the same deconstruction of Trump lies and then going over how he said the opposite back here, here and here blah blah blah like a third of his program is devoted to deconstructing what Trump said today. And they had a staffer dig up and research the old clips.Just have an online fact checker like Daniel Dale post a daily story on the net and move on!
It's feeding the troll, pure and simple. And this is CNN which back in the day, we used to get facts about actual things happening in the world.
Who wants to bet the money for WHO will be back tomorrow?
Edit to add: doncha see what he also does is, a month down the road, for the fans consumption, he claims responsibility for whatever happened that was good and refuses to acknowledge all those past lies. People say "there's always a tweet" to prove he said just the opposite, but the problem with that:no one cares.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 2:05am
W.H.O. thing just the usual sound and fury signifying nothing much, again TROLLING:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 5:04am
Agree about the trolling but the move to cut funding to WHO temporarily will have an immediate effect upon their budget because they are in the midst of their 2020-2021 funding cycle.
A lot of attention has been directed to how the move is an attempt to pin Trump's tail of lollygagging upon a convenient donkey but the distraction is more specific than that. As has been reported in many places, the decision of the CDC to blow off the WHO testing guidelines really ate up the game clock.
We were always at war with Eurasia.
by moat on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 2:51pm
yeah I agree. He does damage with temporarily stopping things that get reversed by Congress, the way our system works is it takes some time to reverse his tantrums done without much logical thought, and damage is done in the interim. It's like the famous Gatsby quote “They were careless people, Tom and Daisy- they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made.”
Just a little while ago I heard on CNN a good example--they said Trump heard from business leaders that there was no way it would work to reopen on May 1 and that's why he backtracked on it. He just spouts things from the top of his head, or really from his gut thinking of his own narcissist narratives, and then gets the advice later from people he respects. Rather than any thought of something about the logical way to go about something he wants accomplished, it's just id spouting...
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 4:28pm
The Gatsby quote is right on. I have been to that party and know that it still rages on.
The whole market of "what is happening in the background" is a coverup to some degree. The emphasis on the doddering fool element puts too much focus on his process. He has shown that he is really skillful at certain tasks. He has also shown that he never advanced his education beyond a Seventh grade level. Nothing pleases him more than to have people think he does not know his limitations.
He does not have a clue how to manage something to serve purposes outside of his own but he spent a lifetime learning how to have them serve him. He outsources the former except when it interferes with the latter. It is a method.
by moat on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 5:06pm
Huh? We're gonna leave The Donald with the veneer of Tom and Daisy? I object. That was a whole different world, certainly not as awful as the present
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:23pm
It would be refreshing for a governor (eg) to simply dismiss (verbally or tweetily) Trump's bluster with a terse "This is more bullshit from a bullshitter, nothing to see here."
Parenthetically, if ever there were a man who is the very operational definition of a bullshitter, it is he. Yet I am unable with a (cursory) review of the past three years to recall too many instances applying the label.
by jollyroger on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 12:07pm
BEST OF LATE NIGHT Trump’s Coronavirus Briefings Are His ‘Little Rallies,’ Colbert Says
Stephen Colbert compared the president to a fireman doing “a one-man show about how it’s not my fault that your house is burning down.”
@ NYTimes.com, April 15
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 6:21pm
Good one. Bottom line, 'total authority ' comes with, in Trump's case, total culpability.
by NCD on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 7:31pm
I think this one I just ran across is good too, think it's one "obvious" that we need to continually remind ourself of:
I think I will keel over in shock if the Drumpf character somewhere along the line expresses some kind of sympathy about those who have experienced death of family or friends. It would be breaking character!
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 7:51pm
follow the thread here--makes a good point about the Drumpf's desires to open ASAP is putting the Santorum and Hollingsworth types between a rock and a hard place with the reliably voting AARP demographic
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 8:27pm
Populist wing of the GOP is agitating to support Trump "aspirationalism"?
I'd say: you want to go back to work? Fine, but it has to be in grocery stores, food processing plants, picking and packing on farms, transport and delivery of essential goods, or janitorial in health care and you gotta sign a release that you'll be responsible for any results on your health.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 8:55pm
Apparently he embellished on the meme today (I didn't listen, switched to BBC News), Slate has a summary:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 9:17pm
This DOES raise the intriquing backward glance to those days when the Presidency and the House were both in Democratic hands, and Mitch McConnell was ramping up his one-term president campaign of unconscionable obstructionism.
Evidently, his resume of Con Law Prof notwithstanding, it did not occur to President Putz that this gambit did, in fact, accrue to a frusteated President whose party controlled the House.
Tant pis...
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:40pm
Of course, we're talking about a punk who could not even capitalize on an ACTUAL congressional recess to make his Supreme Court appointment AFTER suffering 7 years of obstruction.
Thanks, Obama...
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:43pm