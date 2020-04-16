Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Elizabeth Warren says she would accept being Joe Biden's running mate https://t.co/5keahjvtlH— Gareth Harris (@garethharr) April 16, 2020
But after seeing the data on how COVID-19 has disproportionately infected and killed non-white Americans, Harris views the disease as a powerful, skilled combatant that is currently getting the best of its unprepared, untrained opponent—America. And, according to the senator, as the coronavirus exposes some of America’s previously ignored weaknesses, the only way we can hope to defeat the disease by eliminating the deficiencies such as structural racism and institutional inequality.
“If I were to list the disparities, I would put them into buckets,” Harris explained. “I would put it into the public health bucket, the economic justice bucket, the educational justice piece, and environmental justice. But those aren’t exclusive, right? There are definitely others.”
A 4/13 letter from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, NY to the NEJM on universal screening for SARS-CoV-2 found "29 of the 33 patients (for delivery) who were positive for SARS-CoV-2 at admission (87.9%) had no symptoms of Covid-19 at presentation. Of the 29 women who had been asymptomatic but who were positive for SARS-CoV-2 on admission, fever developed in 3 (10%) before postpartum discharge (median length of stay, 2 days)."
This is why universal testing is needed.
Certain countries in Europe -- Germany, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Austria and Norway -- are beginning to ease their coronavirus restrictions. Here's how they got to this point and what lies ahead for them:https://t.co/TwDuswOCgn— CNN (@CNN) April 16, 2020
The group includes Republicans and Democrats.
By Marianne LeVine, Josh Bresnahan & Burgess Everett @ Politico.com, April 16
[....] Senators and House members received notifications Wednesday from the White House.
The Democratic senators invited to the task force are Tom Carper of Delaware, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Dianne Feinstein of California, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Angus King of Maine, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Mark Warner of Virginia and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.
As part of "The America We Need", @nytopinion's excellent project on how we can emerge from the coronavirus crisis stronger, we published this fascinating write-up of a study investigating how the pandemic is changing us morally. Take a look: https://t.co/23nwPteBSO— Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) April 16, 2020
From the outside, this appears ridiculous.
Hundreds of Michigan residents descended on the state Capitol in Lansing in their cars and trucks on Wednesday for a vehicle demonstration, called #OperationGridlock, to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's strict stay-at-home order.
Whitmer, a Democrat who was elected in 2018, issued a new stay-at-home order last Thursday to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Protesters described the order as draconian and a violation of their individual liberties.
Washington (CNN)An Indiana congressman said Tuesday that letting more Americans die from the novel coronavirus is the "lesser of two evils" compared with the economy cratering due to social distancing measures.
Speaking with radio station WIBC in Indiana, Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth asserted that, while he appreciated the science behind the virus' spread, "it is always the American government's position to say, in the choice between the loss of our way of life as Americans and the loss of life, of American lives, we have to always choose the latter."
I’m an African-American emergency room physician in Chicago. Recently, a friend called asking about his grandmother who lives on the South Side in a two-bedroom apartment with five family members, one of whom recently was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive.
He asked, “What can I do?”
When I told him to quarantine the infected family member from the grandmother and any other family members with underlying health conditions, my friend reminded me that their apartment has only two bedrooms. He also pointed out that the infected person still has to go to work.
BUNCH MORE AFRICAN CORONAVIRUS NEWS IN COMMENTS
This entry By Shingai Nyoka @ BBC News/Africa Live, Harare, April 15
NYT: "Small-Business Aid Funds Run Dry as Program Fails to Reach Hardest Hit"https://t.co/vrcTxEeEWi— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 16, 2020
‘Will We Die Hungry?’ A Teeming Manila Slum Chafes Under Lockdown https://t.co/AxyxzDm0d0— ColinPClarke (@ColinPClarke) April 16, 2020
Horrifying and heartbreaking: Authorities inspected Residence Herron on March 29, three days after word of the first death. They found the residence 'deserted'
By Morgan Lowrie @ NationalPost.com, April 12
MONTREAL — The Quebec coroner’s office announced Sunday it will investigate the deaths of dozens of seniors at a private long-term care facility west of Montreal linked to what Premier Francois Legault has described as a possible case of “gross negligence.”
Kentucky’s Republican-controlled legislature overrode a veto of a new voter ID law by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, setting the stage for the requirement to be enacted for the November general election.
The move by the Kentucky General Assembly on Tuesday prompted an outcry from Democrats and voting rights groups. They said the measure would suppress the vote and accused Republicans of exploiting the novel coronavirus pandemic to impose restrictions, even as other states seek to make voting easier.
Comments
Ok, that does it, In the unlikely event she's not chosen as V.P., she'll be in the cabinet, and I'm moving on, I'm ready to bet a major Republican is gonna be part of the team eventually as well.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:17am
Ratings! (yesterday)
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:52am
oh my
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:55am
Sorry,I like her, but experience calls my name.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:17pm
feel the same way, especially as V.P. to someone of significant age
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:33pm
Yeah, Biden's a 1-termer max anyway. If played right we have 3 terms. If not...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 1:05pm
I feel about Abrams as I feel and posted about Beto. She lost her election. What is this infatuation with losers? Is she really the best loser? There are several people on the Losers Who Become Famous list. Why is she the one who should be moved to the Losers Who Fail Upward list?
by ocean-kat on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 1:47pm
Arguably Abrams had the election stolen from her by her opponent, who wouldn't recuse himself from jiggering the number of machines and overseeing the vote count. Beto just couldn't overcome Ted Cruz, while Stace had much more background handling elective office. No rich daddy & daddy-in-law either.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 1:46pm
Possibly the losers thing is that lots of lefties heart victims of unfairness? And they prioritize using their vote to rectify unfairness over selecting the most qualified candidate? Their vote, it's like a prize for suffering?
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 2:57pm
the leading Never Trumpers endorsed in this WaPo editorial yesterday
We’ve never backed a Democrat for president. But Trump must be defeated.
By George T. Conway III, Reed Galen, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson
April 15, 2020 at 2:35 p.m. EDT The authors are on the advisory board of the Lincoln Project.
-----
Also I just heard the anchor on CNN tv just now announce that they would have a new "Coronavirus Town Hall" tonight and the guest will be: Joe Biden
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 8:03am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 8:09am
Amidst the considerable to-ing and fro-ing vis-a-vis Biden's relatively quiescent (dare we say torpor?) status I have to confess myself uncharacteristically (for me) undecided as to whether he helps or hurts himself when visible.
Not that I won't work for his election, (my vote is irrelevant, I vote in San Francisco and Trump ain't winning Cali), but Precious Blood of the Sweet Baby Jesus...
Thanks, Obama
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 11:24am