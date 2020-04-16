Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
A 4/13 letter from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, NY to the NEJM on universal screening for SARS-CoV-2 found "29 of the 33 patients (for delivery) who were positive for SARS-CoV-2 at admission (87.9%) had no symptoms of Covid-19 at presentation. Of the 29 women who had been asymptomatic but who were positive for SARS-CoV-2 on admission, fever developed in 3 (10%) before postpartum discharge (median length of stay, 2 days)."
This is why universal testing is needed.
But after seeing the data on how COVID-19 has disproportionately infected and killed non-white Americans, Harris views the disease as a powerful, skilled combatant that is currently getting the best of its unprepared, untrained opponent—America. And, according to the senator, as the coronavirus exposes some of America’s previously ignored weaknesses, the only way we can hope to defeat the disease by eliminating the deficiencies such as structural racism and institutional inequality.
“If I were to list the disparities, I would put them into buckets,” Harris explained. “I would put it into the public health bucket, the economic justice bucket, the educational justice piece, and environmental justice. But those aren’t exclusive, right? There are definitely others.”
Certain countries in Europe -- Germany, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Austria and Norway -- are beginning to ease their coronavirus restrictions. Here's how they got to this point and what lies ahead for them:https://t.co/TwDuswOCgn— CNN (@CNN) April 16, 2020
The group includes Republicans and Democrats.
By Marianne LeVine, Josh Bresnahan & Burgess Everett @ Politico.com, April 16
[....] Senators and House members received notifications Wednesday from the White House.
The Democratic senators invited to the task force are Tom Carper of Delaware, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Dianne Feinstein of California, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Angus King of Maine, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Mark Warner of Virginia and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.
As part of "The America We Need", @nytopinion's excellent project on how we can emerge from the coronavirus crisis stronger, we published this fascinating write-up of a study investigating how the pandemic is changing us morally. Take a look: https://t.co/23nwPteBSO— Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) April 16, 2020
From the outside, this appears ridiculous.
Hundreds of Michigan residents descended on the state Capitol in Lansing in their cars and trucks on Wednesday for a vehicle demonstration, called #OperationGridlock, to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's strict stay-at-home order.
Whitmer, a Democrat who was elected in 2018, issued a new stay-at-home order last Thursday to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Protesters described the order as draconian and a violation of their individual liberties.
Washington (CNN)An Indiana congressman said Tuesday that letting more Americans die from the novel coronavirus is the "lesser of two evils" compared with the economy cratering due to social distancing measures.
Speaking with radio station WIBC in Indiana, Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth asserted that, while he appreciated the science behind the virus' spread, "it is always the American government's position to say, in the choice between the loss of our way of life as Americans and the loss of life, of American lives, we have to always choose the latter."
I’m an African-American emergency room physician in Chicago. Recently, a friend called asking about his grandmother who lives on the South Side in a two-bedroom apartment with five family members, one of whom recently was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive.
He asked, “What can I do?”
When I told him to quarantine the infected family member from the grandmother and any other family members with underlying health conditions, my friend reminded me that their apartment has only two bedrooms. He also pointed out that the infected person still has to go to work.
all hands on deck!
Elizabeth Warren says she would accept being Joe Biden's running mate https://t.co/5keahjvtlH— Gareth Harris (@garethharr) April 16, 2020
This entry By Shingai Nyoka @ BBC News/Africa Live, Harare, April 15
NYT: "Small-Business Aid Funds Run Dry as Program Fails to Reach Hardest Hit"https://t.co/vrcTxEeEWi— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 16, 2020
‘Will We Die Hungry?’ A Teeming Manila Slum Chafes Under Lockdown https://t.co/AxyxzDm0d0— ColinPClarke (@ColinPClarke) April 16, 2020
Horrifying and heartbreaking: Authorities inspected Residence Herron on March 29, three days after word of the first death. They found the residence 'deserted'
By Morgan Lowrie @ NationalPost.com, April 12
MONTREAL — The Quebec coroner’s office announced Sunday it will investigate the deaths of dozens of seniors at a private long-term care facility west of Montreal linked to what Premier Francois Legault has described as a possible case of “gross negligence.”
Kentucky’s Republican-controlled legislature overrode a veto of a new voter ID law by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, setting the stage for the requirement to be enacted for the November general election.
The move by the Kentucky General Assembly on Tuesday prompted an outcry from Democrats and voting rights groups. They said the measure would suppress the vote and accused Republicans of exploiting the novel coronavirus pandemic to impose restrictions, even as other states seek to make voting easier.
What you don't test can't hurt you, right?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 1:42pm
Failed fake MSDNC scary Democrats hoax anybody can get a test if they really want bad data try positive like it will disappear like a miracle, we got everything under control except the virus so calm down only 35000000 dead so far....heckuva job !
by NCD on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 4:06pm
There must be other studies out there on this because I must have heard it 10 times this morning on the cable news, they are really stressing it.
I just finished a half hour ago with a telemedicine followup to an in person appt. in January, not related to coronavirus, but which had been canceled two times because of it. With a bigwig rheumatologist at Mt. Sinai main hospital in Manhattan.
(Their telemed sucks, BTW, the software download is glitchy and feed and sound bad) she said I shouldn't be using the computer, works better on cell phones)
I just thought I would share the questions she asked at the end about coronavirus, filling in the answers on the computer, obviously being required by the hospital.
Nothing about fever!
Oh and clearly she did not think accessing any on-site medical services would be wise for the foreseeable future. She made the next appt. for July. I could use a sonogram to more clearly diagnose something that was on an MRI and also physical therapy. She talked like those might be prescribed in July. Basically: you live with your ailments until this has calmed down.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 3:00pm
Good advice. Gotta feeling as this spreads out from coasts, and then does a 'second wave', we'll be lucky if we are largely clear of it by next spring.
by NCD on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 3:57pm
I don't think people realize how there will be so many secondary unrelated handicaps and deaths from that from lack of getting care! Like you said, the health care system basically collapsing. I think of all the ramifications, they could be enormous. One example: Physical therapists and chiropractors having to wear hazmat suits and disinfect equipment after each patient, half of em would quit practicing for something else, the other half charge a fortune and limit to patients who just lost a leg or had a serious stroke. ...
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 4:25pm
And dentists, the NYT ranked dentistry as the most exposed job, with the closest contact with people, for the longest, with mists and sprays of water in their and patients face.
by NCD on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 5:12pm
Oh yeah no way I am going to the dentist even though one of the few chewing teeth I have left is acting up! they made me ill with an antibiotic resistant bacteria, why would I trust them with coronavirus? I'll eat soft foods Don't have the prices they ask anyways....
Edit to add: mho, dentists are taught very little about human health and I have years of experience going to Columbia Dental School.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 5:19pm
forgot to put one of the questions, there was also:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 4:19pm