The group includes Republicans and Democrats.

By Marianne LeVine, Josh Bresnahan & Burgess Everett @ Politico.com, April 16

[....] Senators and House members received notifications Wednesday from the White House.

The Democratic senators invited to the task force are Tom Carper of Delaware, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Dianne Feinstein of California, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Angus King of Maine, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Mark Warner of Virginia and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

Among the Senate Republicans asked to be on the task force are Senate HELP Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Sens. John Barrasso of Wyoming, Rob Portman of Ohio, Joni Ernst of Iowa and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

On the House side, the Democrats invited to the task force are Reps. Henry Cuellar of Texas, Ted Deutch of Florida, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Ro Khanna of California, Derek Kilmer of Washington, John Larson of Connecticut, Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Jimmy Panetta of California and Tom Suozzi of New York.

Among House Republicans invited is House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana [....]