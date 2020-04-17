Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
As it becomes obvious their Führer is an incompetent delusional con man, 'leading' the nation with the patience and level-headedness of a gerbil on Red Bull, they need a new villain to explain Trump's utter failures:
" ...Mr. Gates, 64, the Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist, has now become the star of an explosion of conspiracy theories about the coronavirus outbreak. In posts on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, he is being falsely portrayed as the creator of Covid-19, as a profiteer from a virus vaccine, and as part of a dastardly plot to use the illness to cull or surveil the global population .. "
The Trump Dump on the WHO feeds these geniuses. Note that Gates is the second largest supporter of the WHO.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 1:10pm
While the MAGA team tries to cover up their dereliction of duty by performing circus acts, the actual world pays the price for the show each time.
Prof. Lawrence Gostin, responds to breaking news that Pres. Trump will defund the W.H.O. during the coronavirus pandemic on MSNBC. “There’s no question about it, without a WHO that’s empowered, there’ll be many more deaths.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 3:16pm
Trump is now fomenting mob violence to distract from his abysmal performance, this stuff will only get worse until January 20, 2021:
"President Trump on Friday began openly fomenting right-wing protests of social distancing restrictions in states where groups of his conservative supporters have been violating stay-at-home orders, less than a day after announcing guidelines for how governors could decide on an orderly reopening of their communities.
In a series of all-caps tweets, Mr. Trump declared “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” and “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” — two states whose Democratic governors have imposed social distancing restrictions"
by NCD on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 3:24pm