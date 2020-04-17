Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
As it becomes obvious their Führer is an incompetent delusional con man, 'leading' the nation with the patience and level-headedness of a gerbil on Red Bull, they need a new villain to explain Trump's utter failures:
" ...Mr. Gates, 64, the Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist, has now become the star of an explosion of conspiracy theories about the coronavirus outbreak. In posts on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, he is being falsely portrayed as the creator of Covid-19, as a profiteer from a virus vaccine, and as part of a dastardly plot to use the illness to cull or surveil the global population .. "
The Trump Dump on the WHO feeds these geniuses. Note that Gates is the second largest supporter of the WHO.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 1:10pm
While the MAGA team tries to cover up their dereliction of duty by performing circus acts, the actual world pays the price for the show each time.
Prof. Lawrence Gostin, responds to breaking news that Pres. Trump will defund the W.H.O. during the coronavirus pandemic on MSNBC. “There’s no question about it, without a WHO that’s empowered, there’ll be many more deaths.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 3:16pm
Trump is now fomenting mob violence to distract from his abysmal performance, this stuff will only get worse until January 20, 2021:
"President Trump on Friday began openly fomenting right-wing protests of social distancing restrictions in states where groups of his conservative supporters have been violating stay-at-home orders, less than a day after announcing guidelines for how governors could decide on an orderly reopening of their communities.
In a series of all-caps tweets, Mr. Trump declared “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” and “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” — two states whose Democratic governors have imposed social distancing restrictions"
by NCD on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 3:24pm
Those tweets are a criminal dereliction of duty.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 3:34pm
Dereliction? It's incitement to break the law. Something he excels at.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 3:39pm
You are correct as well but restraining mobs of people was not put into the fundamental requirements for the job.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 3:48pm
We are approaching a day when our healthcare provider and staff heroes may have to go on strike to demand Republicans silence the violence stoking, public health vandalizing deadly fool who is on twitter in the White House. A 'carnival barking clown' whose sole mission is to distract us from his epic failures.
by NCD on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 5:00pm
People who work on zombie movies thought it was a pic of a new movie
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/style/that-ohio-protest-photo-looked-like-a-zombie-movie-zombie-movie-directors-think-so-too/2020/04/17/b518fc48-801c-11ea-9040-68981f488eed_story.html
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 4:14pm
NYPost surprisingly reports on the NYTimes story with disparaging language about the conspiracists:right-wing conspiracists and anti-vaccine zealots...Bogus ideas about Gates and the deadly virus were mentioned on social media and TV 1.2 million times from February to April....online cranks are reportedly basing their wild theories about Gates....evolved into a bogus claim...
I didn't find any Fox national stuff, thought I didn't look too hard; here's a Fox Utah station, 2 days ago, fairly dismissive What caused COVID-19? 5G? Bill Gates? Bird Doctors? Conspiracy theories are running rampant
Edit to add, here's Fox Business, 3 hrs ago, it's Chris Wallace, and is very dismissive and includes him talking to Gates: Coronavirus conspiracy theorists target Bill Gates with false claim
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 4:12pm