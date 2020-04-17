Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
establishment Republicans seem to very much cotton to ideas about less regulation shaping up, more "free enterprise":
As we reopen our economy, let’s be sure to look at those regulations we suspended and ask if we really needed them in the first place. #OccupationalLicensinghttps://t.co/tKWlar7goF— Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) April 16, 2020
It indeed may be a Covid-19 side effect. But I will just ad my anecdotal experience from spending a lot of time as a visitor to ICU's--not a medical professional: if you spend too much time in an ICU for a variety of reasons, you end up on dialysis; the two things almost seem to go hand in hand, it's like a side effect of serious modern medicine.
A wedding is canceled in New Jersey and an $8.5 billion global flower industry wilts. A coronavirus daisy chain by @ZekeFaux in NY, @RubenMunsterman in Amsterdam and @herbling in Nairobi. The pictures are beautiful. https://t.co/wizfhOJnkV via @BW
establishment Republicans seem to very much cotton to ideas about less regulation shaping up, more "free enterprise":
As we reopen our economy, let’s be sure to look at those regulations we suspended and ask if we really needed them in the first place. #OccupationalLicensinghttps://t.co/tKWlar7goF
As it becomes obvious their Führer is an incompetent delusional con man, 'leading' the nation with the patience and level-headedness of a gerbil on Red Bull, they need a new villain to explain Trump's utter failures:
“Point Roberts is a geographical anomaly.” ‘The safest place': how one isolated US town is keeping coronavirus at bay | US news | The Guardian https://t.co/U2qK2DngDp— Aaron Bishop (@ABishopLCMS) April 17, 2020
‘As an Arab, other jobs are closed off to us, so we became doctors.’ Israel’s Arab medics have been called to the frontline to fight coronavirus https://t.co/GlNNrTlxLY— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 17, 2020
This guy strikes me as a true "deep state" (heh) pro. Like it or not, he doesn't appear interested in talking to the general public nor getting involved in politics, more like he's interested in informing his colleagues, some of whom took an oath to The Constitution
Sweeping testing of the entire crew of the coronavirus-stricken U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt may have revealed a clue about the pandemic: The majority of the positive cases so far are among sailors who are asymptomatic, officials say.
,,,The Navy’s testing of the entire 4,800-member crew of the aircraft carrier - which is about 94% complete -
...Roughly 60 percent of the over 600 sailors who tested positive so far have not shown symptoms of COVID-19, the potentially lethal respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, the Navy says. The service did not speculate about how many might later develop symptoms or remain asymptomatic.
But after seeing the data on how COVID-19 has disproportionately infected and killed non-white Americans, Harris views the disease as a powerful, skilled combatant that is currently getting the best of its unprepared, untrained opponent—America. And, according to the senator, as the coronavirus exposes some of America’s previously ignored weaknesses, the only way we can hope to defeat the disease by eliminating the deficiencies such as structural racism and institutional inequality.
“If I were to list the disparities, I would put them into buckets,” Harris explained. “I would put it into the public health bucket, the economic justice bucket, the educational justice piece, and environmental justice. But those aren’t exclusive, right? There are definitely others.”
A 4/13 letter from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, NY to the NEJM on universal screening for SARS-CoV-2 found "29 of the 33 patients (for delivery) who were positive for SARS-CoV-2 at admission (87.9%) had no symptoms of Covid-19 at presentation. Of the 29 women who had been asymptomatic but who were positive for SARS-CoV-2 on admission, fever developed in 3 (10%) before postpartum discharge (median length of stay, 2 days)."
This is why universal testing is needed.
Certain countries in Europe -- Germany, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Austria and Norway -- are beginning to ease their coronavirus restrictions. Here's how they got to this point and what lies ahead for them:https://t.co/TwDuswOCgn— CNN (@CNN) April 16, 2020
The group includes Republicans and Democrats.
By Marianne LeVine, Josh Bresnahan & Burgess Everett @ Politico.com, April 16
[....] Senators and House members received notifications Wednesday from the White House.
The Democratic senators invited to the task force are Tom Carper of Delaware, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Dianne Feinstein of California, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Angus King of Maine, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Mark Warner of Virginia and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.
As part of "The America We Need", @nytopinion's excellent project on how we can emerge from the coronavirus crisis stronger, we published this fascinating write-up of a study investigating how the pandemic is changing us morally. Take a look: https://t.co/23nwPteBSO— Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) April 16, 2020
From the outside, this appears ridiculous.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Once again, here is the map of the new Federalism shaping up in lieu of a strong national government ceding control; there's four of them as of yesterday:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 4:50pm
Currently I am getting angry emails from a bi-coastal brother (LA/Ft.Lauderdale, he is currently @ the latter) because I sent him this with "ray of hope" message so he wouldn't worry about my future so much
That was a big mistake on my part. he replied with string of angry emails that "the rest of the country is going to have to bail NY and CA out!" and "the SBA loans are already gone, it is because of bureaucracy and incompetence".
He's got an MBA, not exactly a low info person. Gut wrenching reason not to talk news with him, at the same time it points to how we might get deluded about what's really going on by being in the news junkie bubble that believes that the country is simply divided along pro-Trump and anti-Trump lines.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 5:49pm
People draw lines in the sand. These last few years have torn my family apart. The divisions go much deeper than the clown show that brought it all up to the surface.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 6:03pm
But the coronaviri have stalked exactly this flaw in our species, no? It took a while for them to hone in by evolving and perfecting, but they got it now.
Edit to add: this thing.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 6:10pm
In so far it is such a event, I fall quiet.
If this a lesson, I will try to listen.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 6:19pm
I mentioned to my Mom that "it's ironic that my European country would be run better than the USA", and she suddenly got a headache and had to cut the conversation short. Guess if I don't kill her with coronavirus, I'll kill her with politics. Can I then blame it on Trump?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 6:24pm
People talking "Constitutional Convention":
Doesn't help when big Federal rescue programs fail to help, many give up on the idea of big Federal government being of any help, the bureaucracy and those big enough to have lobbyists will eat all the help up before anyone it was meant for can get it:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 5:09pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 5:33pm