As it becomes obvious their Führer is an incompetent delusional con man, 'leading' the nation with the patience and level-headedness of a gerbil on Red Bull, they need a new villain to explain Trump's utter failures:
" ...Mr. Gates, 64, the Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist, has now become the star of an explosion of conspiracy theories about the coronavirus outbreak. In posts on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, he is being falsely portrayed as the creator of Covid-19, as a profiteer from a virus vaccine, and as part of a dastardly plot to use the illness to cull or surveil the global population .. "
The Trump Dump on the WHO feeds these geniuses. Note that Gates is the second largest supporter of the WHO.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 1:10pm
While the MAGA team tries to cover up their dereliction of duty by performing circus acts, the actual world pays the price for the show each time.
Prof. Lawrence Gostin, responds to breaking news that Pres. Trump will defund the W.H.O. during the coronavirus pandemic on MSNBC. “There’s no question about it, without a WHO that’s empowered, there’ll be many more deaths.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 3:16pm
Trump is now fomenting mob violence to distract from his abysmal performance, this stuff will only get worse until January 20, 2021:
"President Trump on Friday began openly fomenting right-wing protests of social distancing restrictions in states where groups of his conservative supporters have been violating stay-at-home orders, less than a day after announcing guidelines for how governors could decide on an orderly reopening of their communities.
In a series of all-caps tweets, Mr. Trump declared “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” and “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” — two states whose Democratic governors have imposed social distancing restrictions"
by NCD on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 3:24pm
Those tweets are a criminal dereliction of duty.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 3:34pm
Dereliction? It's incitement to break the law. Something he excels at.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 3:39pm
You are correct as well but restraining mobs of people was not put into the fundamental requirements for the job.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 3:48pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 5:12pm
That sounds impeachable, along with failing to stop foreign and domestic enemies.
Oh, we can't do that because of McConnell's grip upon Congress.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 5:18pm
We are approaching a day when our healthcare provider and staff heroes may have to go on strike to demand Republicans silence the violence stoking, public health vandalizing deadly fool who is on twitter in the White House. A 'carnival barking clown' whose sole mission is to distract us from his epic failures.
by NCD on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 5:00pm
They can't gather in public any longer but they sure as hell can stop going to work.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 5:13pm
All Trump can give his supporters is anger and hate.
They thought MAGA would make them rich, what they got is mass death due to his 'I am not accountable ' pandemic follies and an economic crash.
by NCD on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 6:24pm
I look at it as more of a wager. The MAGA thing is really about gambling that all the emphasis upon government as an indispensable institution is a scam. When someone comes around to collect on the bet going sideways, they turn off the lights and hide in the basement.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 6:40pm
for the umpteenth time, tweets and the Michigan "open now" protests are just another Trump populist distraction via riling and dividing, which Trump uses only for narcissist attention but over which Federalist types are very gleeful about the results. What's really going on with establishment GOP not challenging him wholeheartedly is that Trump incompetence is proof that national government and regulation doesn't work: look, see, people from different tribes can't get along. He's a useful idiot because he mouths divisionism for narcissist purposes, yet they can usually get him to back down from executing hurtful policies to big global corporatism against national and international regulation, as he admires big global bullies of all kinds.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 5:20pm
It is true that he is carrying on with a political agenda while the rest of us are trying to survive. But the group of "adults in the room" that purportedly make sure he does not kill us all are falling behind the curve of events.
There is no time for the education of Donald Trump.
ETA: Trump is only possible if what supports him lets the thing keep happening. They are holding the bag.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 5:29pm
and to go back to main topic, all global conspiracy theories show the innate distrust of many for big centralized powerful entities whether government or corporate or philanthropic (UN black helicopters, suspicion of FBI/CIA deep state jackboots by both left or right, fear of Soros or Gates or the Koch Brothers, the Bush family has its hands in everywhere, Murdoch rules the world via propaganda....) I always found something intriguing about the fact that paranoid schizophrenics innately cotton to this kind of stuff, that it is part and parcel of actual brain dysfunction.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 5:29pm
At this time, the issue of what motivates paranoia needs to be distinguished from observing how it gets used for a particular purpose.The process is bound up with conflicting accounts of who is delusional.
Unlike times when the issue could be kicked down the road till some other time, the argument about who is completely deluded is happening in the context of an international emergency where the opinions have a direct effect upon outcomes.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 5:45pm
Just of anecdotal interest, here's a former GOP governor blast from the past (and presidential candidate long time ago, I think?) just so pissed:
go to the whole feed, she is just ranting away, sounds like she wishes she was back at the old job just so she could tear Trump a new one.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 10:25pm
People who work on zombie movies thought it was a pic of a new movie
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/style/that-ohio-protest-photo-looked-like-a-zombie-movie-zombie-movie-directors-think-so-too/2020/04/17/b518fc48-801c-11ea-9040-68981f488eed_story.html
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 4:14pm
NYPost surprisingly reports on the NYTimes story with disparaging language about the conspiracists:right-wing conspiracists and anti-vaccine zealots...Bogus ideas about Gates and the deadly virus were mentioned on social media and TV 1.2 million times from February to April....online cranks are reportedly basing their wild theories about Gates....evolved into a bogus claim...
I didn't find any Fox national stuff, thought I didn't look too hard; here's a Fox Utah station, 2 days ago, fairly dismissive What caused COVID-19? 5G? Bill Gates? Bird Doctors? Conspiracy theories are running rampant
Edit to add, here's Fox Business, 3 hrs ago, it's Chris Wallace, and is very dismissive and includes him talking to Gates: Coronavirus conspiracy theorists target Bill Gates with false claim
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 4:12pm
This made me immediately suspect the Russian bots are at work on the "liberate our state" thing. It is right up their alley, both divisive and chaotic:
Which took me to this side speculation (how conspiratorial of me, appropriate to the thread, then!): Putin already showed his intent to make it look like Russia has been relatively immune and is handling it properly. Would not be surprised if Putin's brain fantasizes a lot about all the non-Russian populations of the earth being greatly reduced in size and Russians rule the world by default.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 7:26pm
I grew up reading dystopian science fiction. A lot of it has turned about to be correct but more on the result side than the explanation side.
I would love to beat the crap out of the piñata but the damn thing keeps showing up in all these weird places.
ETA: All the different stories are interesting but how does that curiosity turn into a plan? We need a plan. The shit has hit the fan. All the relentless play out of who did what is stopping work from from happening.
Break time is over.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:03pm
I blame NCD, he started it.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:19pm
The zombies were DeVos bodyguards.
(The chairman of one of the groups behind Michigan’s protest on Thursday, the Michigan Freedom Fund, is Greg McNeilly, a close longtime associate of the education secretary, Betsy DeVos. Mr. McNeilly has denied any involvement by Ms. DeVos or others in her family, which has long financed conservative causes in Michigan.)
Do you know where I could get this autographed?
by NCD on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 10:49pm
notable to me that the pudgy hand gesture, that could belong to either figure if you just cut out the white cuff. Like Siamese twins.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 10:11pm
Clever observation!
by NCD on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 10:50pm