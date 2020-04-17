It indeed may be a Covid-19 side effect. But I will just add my anecdotal experience from spending a lot of time as a visitor to ICU's--not a medical professional: if you spend too much time in an ICU for a variety of reasons, you end up on dialysis; the two things almost seem to go hand in hand, it's like a side effect of serious modern medicine.

NEW: Coronavirus may be a respiratory illness, but it’s damaging kidneys at a strikingly high rate. A shortage of dialysis supplies has forced New York doctors to lobby corporate executives for help, @propublica reports. https://t.co/NshPoXR072 — THE CITY (@THECITYNY) April 17, 2020