I had a friend, now deceasehd, who used to travel regularly to Africa on buisiness.

Of course, he had to reckon with the risk of malaria, and he took several courses of Chloroquine prophylactically. I remember at the time that the drug was associated with pretty impressive side effects, though I didn't investigate in detail.

As the current kerfuffle unfolded over the use of this drug for Covid19, I was moved to revisit the topic:

This is the list:

https://www.drugs.com/sfx/hydroxychloroquine-side-effects.html

Blistering, peeling, loosening of the skin

blurred vision or other vision changes

chest discomfort, pain, or tightness

cough or hoarseness

dark urine

decreased urination

defective color vision

diarrhea

difficulty breathing

difficulty seeing at night

dizziness or fainting

fast, pounding, uneven heartbeat

feeling that others are watching you or controlling your behavior

feeling that others can hear your thoughts

feeling, seeing, or hearing things that are not there

fever with or without chills

general feeling of tiredness or weakness

headache

inability to move the eyes

increased blinking or spasms of the eyelid

joint or muscle pain

large, hive-like swelling on the face, eyelids, lips, tongue, throat, hands, legs, feet, and sex organs

loss of hearing

lower back or side pain

noisy breathing

painful or difficult urination

red irritated eyes

red skin lesions, often with a purple center

severe mood or mental changes

sore throat sores, ulcers, or white spots on the lips or in the mouth

sticking out of the tongue

stomach pain

swelling of the feet or lower legs

swollen or painful glands

trouble with breathing, speaking, or swallowing

uncontrolled twisting movements of the neck, trunk, arms, or legs

unusual behavior

unusual bleeding or bruising

unusual facial expressions

unusual tiredness or weakness

yellow eyes or skin

Symptoms of overdose

Drowsiness

dry mouth

increased thirst

loss of appetite

mood changes

no pulse or blood pressure

numbness or tingling in the hands, feet, or lips

unconsciousness

Our friendship eventually fractured because of some pretty paranoid ideation on his part, which at the time I attributed mostly to what I thought was early dementia.

Note that in the impressive list of side effects, the psychological distress is not even associated with excessive dosage.

Doctor Trump will see you now...