Well here's 2 crazy guys and they double the amount for 12 months (make it forever).
Reps Ro Khanna (CA) and Tim Ryan (OH) Introduce
Legislation to Send Americans Additional Cash Payments
April 14, 2020House Gov Press ReleaseLegislation provides $2,000 per month through the economic crisis, for up to 12 months
The Emergency Money for the People Act expands relief to more Americans and includes a $2,000 monthly payment to every qualifying American over the age of 16 for up to 12 months. It also fixes a bug in the CARES Act to ensure college students and adults with disabilities can still receive the payments even if claimed as a dependent. The Emergency Money for the People Act additionally recognizes that not everyone has a bank or a home address to receive a check – so it allows individuals to get this money through direct deposit, check, pre-paid debit card, or mobile money platforms such as Venmo, Zelle, or PayPal.
It conrtinues indepth on how works... khanna.house.gov/...
I’m just another crazy guy on the burning shore of California.
~OGD~
The particulars...
Proposed: $2,000 Monthly Stimulus Checks And Canceled Rent And Mortgage Payments For 1 Year
Ryan Guina Contributor Forbes
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 7:39pm
Actually ended up not considered a crazy guy at all, still extremely active politically, doing all kinds of stuff and very influential since coronavirus isolation crisis started. He himself admitted that he never dreamed that the time for his ideas would have come so quickly and that Congress both sides of aisle would so easily approve payments to every American, it's like haredest half of the work of convincing has happened already.
3 hrs. ago:
