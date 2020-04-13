Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Joe Biden: My Plan to Safely Reopen America
An effective strategy to beat the virus is the ultimate answer to how we get our economy back on track
The star of the NYTimes' op-ed section for April 12, it was accompanied by a large close-up portrait that I at first thought was a youngish Geo. Bush Sr.
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 3:27am
OMG! CHOMSKY FOR BIDEN!!! will wonders never cease?!!! Bonus splainer: commies refusing to ally with the social dems means Nazis win. A pragmatist, who knew? Guess the more rabid Bernie bros gonna hafta smear him now:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:17pm
Chomsky always was the first person to ask if an "emergency" was a life threatening event or not. We have simply stumbled into his area of expertise.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:25pm
Sample of three reactions to Chomsky news:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:42pm
Alternatively, it has nothing to do with any of those calculations.
It is down to what is happening in our tiny minds.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:54pm
My own mind might be encumbered by limits itself because I just can't rid of the thought that it is delusional to believe that one of many who ends up being the Dem candidate can make so much difference in "real life". The Congress is made up of 535 people, all of whom have their own particular ideologies, egos and ways of going about things. I don't know how many Federal judges, I know that there are lots and most pride themselves on idiosyncracy. The number of federal career civil servants in Executive is still huge. They all have an impact on what happens, how we are governed, how we respond to crises, it's not just one man or woman with a passionate ideology.
Having a savior complex is just not useful in this country's system. It means disappointment no matter what kind of savior you'd like.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 9:11pm
Yes, the world will not be changed simply by changing who assigns people these jobs.
On the other hand, these civil servants are the thin line that make it possible for you and I to eat or not.
What i want to emphasize is that we owe our capacity to live our lives upon the fact that some people keep working now when others don't. The much maligned "government" is why we can still complain about it.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 9:29pm
Of course all us left centrists would easily vote for Bernie, knowing he was unlikely to get a third as far as he claimed (which in many cases aligned with our actual wishes), but primarily concerned that he not get trounced by Trump it equivalent. These fever dreams on the left have gone on 4 years - Hillary gave Bernie 5 seats on the platform committee and they write whole swathes of their wishlist, which was like fine, we'll stick out tongue out at fracking and international trade nyah nyah, but then they still walked away and hung out by a North Dakota pipeline till their face turned blue while the actual party members tried to campaign for Hillary. In short, we don't suffer from Bernie hate the way they suffer from neolib-phobia.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 1:49am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 3:04pm
just some interesting thoughts about the complexity of the actual electorate (as opposed to "supporters" types and Dem activist types) from Nate Cohn:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 4:38pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 6:32pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 9:50pm
Yup this tack by the Biden campaign about China has Trump campaign worried and split over which way to go:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 10:02pm