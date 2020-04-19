Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Coronavirus Testing Needs to Triple Before the U.S. Can Reopen, Experts Say https://t.co/xksvvI6lkS— Yashar Ali (@yashar) April 19, 2020
Coronavirus Testing Needs to Triple Before the U.S. Can Reopen, Experts Say https://t.co/xksvvI6lkS— Yashar Ali (@yashar) April 19, 2020
You know the drill: go and post this on Facebook.
He believed people who pooh-poohed #COVID19.
“He watched Fox, and believed it was under control,’’ his daughter said.
Now he's dead.https://t.co/PTWMWTP4uF @GiniaNYT h/t @reneeygraham #coronavirus
all your tariff r belong to us! pwnd!
Cheatin’ CCP https://t.co/ylWz6zgpIk— General Spalding (@robert_spalding) April 18, 2020
A new spike in coronavirus cases is the darkest shadow hanging over the future of sports, concerts and every kind of commonplace mass gathering https://t.co/LltC7aiiIN— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 18, 2020
Social media has amplified extremists of all perspectives, giving the sense of worse relations even as society has continued to grow more tolerant, intermarriage and interdating rates have risen, a black president came and went, etc. https://t.co/lUtSz4xpsV— David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) April 18, 2020
story worth passing around Trump fan circles
President Donald Trump’s campaign is secretly paying one Trump son’s wife and another one’s girlfriend $180,000 a year each through the campaign manager’s private company, according to top Republicans with knowledge of the payments https://t.co/SSPziSpiCH— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) April 18, 2020
“Their new declarations about the availability of rapid testing technology and ramping up capacity are alarmingly similar to the announcements made last week, last month and the month before. They are nowhere." https://t.co/EWd1a9Ri2Y— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) April 18, 2020
NYT - Why We Don’t Know the True Death Rate for Covid-19 https://t.co/8H2vsCFHlZ— Small Wars Journal (@smallwars) April 17, 2020
By Joseph J. Collins @ SmallWarsJournal.com, April 16
Collis is a retired Army Colonel, served DoD in and out of uniform for four decades; decade plus in the Pentagon, capped off by service as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Stability Operations, 2001-04, taught for 25 years at West Point and the National War College, and for more than two decades in Georgetown University’s Security Studies Program, an author in and co-editor...., life member of the Council on Foreign Relations and holds a doctorate in Political Science from Columbia University.
I have been sick since mid-March.
A reminder: Sullivan had a long dry run on this front, thinking about AIDS up close and personal.
”We want plagues to have a meaning and to teach us a lesson... We can’t believe suffering and death like this can happen for no reason... The truth, of course, is that plagues have no meaning.“ from @sullydish https://t.co/gldafpDhzM— Jules Gutierrez (@DJJustJules) April 17, 2020
It indeed may be a Covid-19 side effect. But I will just add my anecdotal experience from spending a lot of time as a visitor to ICU's--not a medical professional: if you spend too much time in an ICU for a variety of reasons, you end up on dialysis; the two things almost seem to go hand in hand, it's like a side effect of serious modern medicine.
NEW: Coronavirus may be a respiratory illness, but it’s damaging kidneys at a strikingly high rate. A shortage of dialysis supplies has forced New York doctors to lobby corporate executives for help, @propublica reports. https://t.co/NshPoXR072
A wedding is canceled in New Jersey and an $8.5 billion global flower industry wilts. A coronavirus daisy chain by @ZekeFaux in NY, @RubenMunsterman in Amsterdam and @herbling in Nairobi. The pictures are beautiful. https://t.co/wizfhOJnkV via @BW
establishment Republicans seem to very much cotton to ideas about less regulation shaping up, more "free enterprise":
As we reopen our economy, let’s be sure to look at those regulations we suspended and ask if we really needed them in the first place. #OccupationalLicensinghttps://t.co/tKWlar7goF
As it becomes obvious their Führer is an incompetent delusional con man, 'leading' the nation with the patience and level-headedness of a gerbil on Red Bull, they need a new villain to explain Trump's utter failures:
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Cuomo:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 12:44am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 12:52am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 12:53am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 12:59am
Bloomberg version of NYT article:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 1:01am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 1:02am
Slavitt thread on topic starts here:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 1:04am