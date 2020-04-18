Well here's 2 crazy guys and they double the amount for 12 months (make it forever).

Reps Ro Khanna (CA) and Tim Ryan (OH) Introduce

Legislation to Send Americans Additional Cash Payments

April 14, 2020

House Gov Press Release

Legislation provides $2,000 per month through the economic crisis, for up to 12 months

The Emergency Money for the People Act expands relief to more Americans and includes a $2,000 monthly payment to every qualifying American over the age of 16 for up to 12 months. It also fixes a bug in the CARES Act to ensure college students and adults with disabilities can still receive the payments even if claimed as a dependent. The Emergency Money for the People Act additionally recognizes that not everyone has a bank or a home address to receive a check – so it allows individuals to get this money through direct deposit, check, pre-paid debit card, or mobile money platforms such as Venmo, Zelle, or PayPal.

