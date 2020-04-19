Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Coronavirus Testing Needs to Triple Before the U.S. Can Reopen, Experts Say https://t.co/xksvvI6lkS— Yashar Ali (@yashar) April 19, 2020
The chief executive of a MA hospital, outbid for PPE by the feds multiple times, cut a deal, paid extra, hired the trucks — and then was interrogated by the FBI and had to get his Congressperson to intervene to keep DHS from heisting the shipment.https://t.co/zsgCjNOZ0N pic.twitter.com/Wgcf5u0WCY— Maryn McKenna (@marynmck) April 18, 2020
The John Hopkins database is attempting to connect information on the most local levels with larger trends.
The link goes the the U.S. but it is a component of a world map.
Testing still in a rudimentary stage on the level of understanding what is happening. Information from local communities is subject to other kinds of limitations. What makes the John Hopkins approach valuable is that they made the model on the basis of what should be understood rather than trying to make one in the absence of information.
The Church of God in Christ, the country’s biggest African American Pentecostal denomination, has taken a deep and painful leadership hit with reports of at least a dozen to up to 30 bishops and prominent clergy dying of covid-19.
Officials from the denomination did not return requests for comment, but media reports and interviews with experts who study the denomination show the deaths of leaders in states including Michigan, New York and Mississippi. Those are regions where the Church of God in Christ is prominent, and the coronavirus has hit hard.
A group of medical professionals is bringing testing for the novel coronavirus directly to Philadelphia’s African-American community.
On Thursday morning, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium loaded up a van and drove throughout the city to offer coronavirus testing at select locations.
“There are too many of us dying and too many of us with the disease,” said Dr. Ala Stanford, one of the leaders of the initiative.
By Jon Levine @ NYPost.com, April 18
Nobody said the job was easy.
Former North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows, just weeks on the job as President Trump’s chief of staff, has already been brought to tears at work on several occasions, according to a report in the New York Times.
He believed people who pooh-poohed #COVID19.
“He watched Fox, and believed it was under control,’’ his daughter said.
Now he's dead.https://t.co/PTWMWTP4uF @GiniaNYT h/t @reneeygraham #coronavirus
Cheatin’ CCP https://t.co/ylWz6zgpIk— General Spalding (@robert_spalding) April 18, 2020
A new spike in coronavirus cases is the darkest shadow hanging over the future of sports, concerts and every kind of commonplace mass gathering https://t.co/LltC7aiiIN— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 18, 2020
Social media has amplified extremists of all perspectives, giving the sense of worse relations even as society has continued to grow more tolerant, intermarriage and interdating rates have risen, a black president came and went, etc. https://t.co/lUtSz4xpsV— David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) April 18, 2020
President Donald Trump’s campaign is secretly paying one Trump son’s wife and another one’s girlfriend $180,000 a year each through the campaign manager’s private company, according to top Republicans with knowledge of the payments https://t.co/SSPziSpiCH— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) April 18, 2020
“Their new declarations about the availability of rapid testing technology and ramping up capacity are alarmingly similar to the announcements made last week, last month and the month before. They are nowhere." https://t.co/EWd1a9Ri2Y— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) April 18, 2020
NYT - Why We Don’t Know the True Death Rate for Covid-19 https://t.co/8H2vsCFHlZ— Small Wars Journal (@smallwars) April 17, 2020
By Joseph J. Collins @ SmallWarsJournal.com, April 16
Collis is a retired Army Colonel, served DoD in and out of uniform for four decades; decade plus in the Pentagon, capped off by service as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Stability Operations, 2001-04, taught for 25 years at West Point and the National War College, and for more than two decades in Georgetown University’s Security Studies Program, an author in and co-editor...., life member of the Council on Foreign Relations and holds a doctorate in Political Science from Columbia University.
I have been sick since mid-March.
Comments
Cuomo:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 12:44am
I thought that Cuomo's almost daily public outbursts were merely political theater but a troubling pattern is emerging.He seems to be cracking up due to the pressures of this complex crisis.When the outbreak exploded in NY, due to late mitigation action, he was begging for ventilators, ventilators even after they were sitting in their warehouse. Now it's testing, testing and more demands for the Federal Gov to do something they are already doing.
The good doctors of the WH taskforce have been carefully, clearly and slowly explaining the complex dance that will assist the governors in phase one of the recovery so that even thick headed liberals should be able to understand it.
Cuomo is either not listening or his mental abilities are so compromised that he can''t understand the full capabilities of every sector of the nation are organized to help with this complex task.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:02am
You do realize that your posts have repeatedly become more and more separated from reality, don't you? The image of the Trump supporter has become the zombie picture from the Give Me Death people in Ohio. I think you believe that your posts will cause Liberals heads explode. Instead, we fear for your mental health. We do not want people like you in charge. The turnout in the midterms and in Wisconsin shows that people are fed up with your nonsense. I'm hoping that you and others like you continue to post. You encourage rational people to vote Trump,and other Republicans out of office. You really are a joke.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:12am
Nonny has a mental health? How cute. Any pictures?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:44am
I think he is the guy in the Trump cap in the zombie picture.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:53am
Totally worth suffering through a Nonny misadventure....(I want my MTV...)
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:58am
Devin, your boss says:
“The States have to step up their TESTING!”
He specifically rebukes the organization of full capabilities by the Federal government by not making that work integral to the plans to reopen the country.
by moat on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:43am
Cuomo tweeting just for you, nonny:
Betcha really liked it when the Senator reported that welfare wasn't working, that it was ending up with babies having babies and males devalued. Can't have it both ways with liking the truth. Delusion is delusion no matter which ideology is providing it.
Edit to add: I think you need to think more than twice about how your kind of spin is not just a fun game to play on the internet anymore, spinning shit publicly can now mean real death. Fox has to deal with lawsuits now, it's not aj idle threat. I'm mostly a big fan of freedom of speech, but there's a limit. I'm pretty sure I would not be crying for you if the FBI harassed you a little bit about your posting proclivities. You have weird opinions about life-threatening realities? Keep them to yourself and your family and friends, don't try to spread it allover like another virus.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 7:53pm
Cuomo took the correct first step to survey the testing labs in Ny and he could have taken the correct second and third steps.Those would have been to survey the reagent suppliers and then contact the taskforce with his results and any problems.
He didn't do this he froze like a deer in the headlights and made a scene on twitter. I understand why you are up in the middle of the nigh. I would be anxious and sleepless if I had to depend on the competence of this leader
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:36pm
Kellyanne, please post the sources for your statements.
by moat on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:45pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 12:52am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 12:53am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 12:59am
Bloomberg version of NYT article:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 1:01am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 1:02am
Slavitt thread on topic starts here:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 1:04am
With Broad, Random Tests for Antibodies, Germany Seeks Path Out of Lockdown
The first large Western democracy to contain the spread of the virus is now the first to methodically go about reopening its economy. Others are watching.
By Katrin Bennhold @ NYTimes.com, 2 hrs. ago
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 2:35am
With everybody with a college education agreeing that testing needs to increase exponentially in order to open the economy, the White House insistence that such is not the case is deeply strange.
They are cool with handing out trillions of dollars to businesses and workers. The construction of the Border Wall continues unabated. What all this spending and lending means for the future is a mind numbing problem we don't have time for now.
But none of that sense of urgency is being directed toward the one capability that governs our fate.
Why not?
by moat on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 6:30pm
Yes it is so strange, and I have no clue yet why. You would think their corporate buddies would nudge them some if they don't like the scientist folk.
Edit to add: I mean, you can take it outside the White House and see it, too, like the Governor of Texas. Sure there are some corporate idiots out there like the Hobby Lobby guy or the Chick A'Fil folk, but most are not so stupid as not to know how their bread will eventually be buttered now. Can't have workers nor buyers with a significant number of them always out sick or dying.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 7:02pm
From the corporate side, there is no way people are going back to work without a plan.
Employees in other businesses don't have much power in that regard.. Work or be gone.
A reopening plan that tries to play the two against one another is as cynical as cynical can get.
But toward what end? It all seems stupid.
by moat on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:52pm