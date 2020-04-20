On coronavirus, he's basically down to the same 1/3 of the population who are conservative kooks and who have plagued us for the last 50 years at least.

Poll: Just 36 percent of Americans say they trust Trump's comments on coronavirus — The Hill (@thehill) April 20, 2020