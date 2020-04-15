Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Jeffrey E. Harris* - Department of Economics - Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Abstract. New York City’s multi-tentacled subway system was a major disseminator – if not the
principal transmission vehicle – of coronavirus infection during the initial takeoff of the massive
epidemic that became evident throughout the city during March 2020. The near shutoff of
subway ridership in Manhattan – down by over 90 percent at the end of March – correlates
strongly with the substantial increase in the doubling time of new cases in this borough. Maps of
subway station turnstile entries, superimposed upon zip code-level maps of reported coronavirus
incidence, are strongly consistent with subway-facilitated disease propagation. Local train lines
appear to have a higher propensity to transmit infection than express lines. Reciprocal seeding of
infection appears to be the best explanation for the emergence of a single hotspot in Midtown
West in Manhattan. Bus hubs may have served as secondary transmission routes out to the
periphery of the city.
Comments
It was already a hellish situation before coronavirus.
Mass transit is over here for the foreseeable future. Can't see how Manhattan doesn't die way back for a very long time.
People already posting pics of all the new skyscraper condos and labeling them "vanity towers" or odes to death. Nobody liked them to begin with, as they were built as investments for wealthy internationals, pied-a-terres empty most of the year. Thing is, people are needed to staff maintain and clean them. Those people need to take the subway from the boroughs and couldn't afford rent close by.
Manhattan right now is truly a ghost town, truly a prison island (I know only from pics, like others, haven't gone since lockdown, why bother, there's nothing there except open street parking). Anyone who has the ability to leave to a second home did so. I am surprised there have not been more robberies and looting type incidents. I am also surprised they still have stocked shelves and cashiers as those people would also have to take the subway, don't have vehicles.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 5:48pm
good example of Manhattan the ghosttown, this is going into midtown from the north on the West Side Highway, usually it is bumper to bumper here, going back a half mile, waiting for the light at the bottom to change.
in comparison in the Bronx there are plenty of cars zipping around all day, probably the equivalent of a normal day in a flyover suburb or like August every year when lot of people are out of town. After dark the streets get pretty quiet, though, because everything is closed except a few 24 hr. bodegas and drug stores, there is nowhere to go.
Also I am right next to an exit of the major highway, I-84, the "Deegan" which goes north south from Manhattan, through the Bronx and all the way up to Albany, and can see it from my front door. There is still always traffic on it both ways, night and day but unlike the usual, no traffic slowdowns. Lifelong Bronxites are basically getting an idea of what it's like to live in the burbs in flyover, how quiet life can be.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 7:28pm
I do like Chris Stein's feed. Life after punk? Expected something else.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:27am
his latest made me laugh
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:35am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 1:00am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 1:01am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 1:03am
the argument against the above, found retweeted by Yglesias (who is notoriously pro mass transit):
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 3:53am