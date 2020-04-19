By Jon Levine @ NYPost.com, April 18

Nobody said the job was easy.

Former North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows, just weeks on the job as President Trump’s chief of staff, has already been brought to tears at work on several occasions, according to a report in the New York Times.

The waterworks took place at least twice during meetings with White House staff and in at least one case was witnessed by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The burst of emotions resulted from meetings discussing internal staffing changes [....]