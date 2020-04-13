Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Joe Biden: My Plan to Safely Reopen America
An effective strategy to beat the virus is the ultimate answer to how we get our economy back on track
The star of the NYTimes' op-ed section for April 12, it was accompanied by a large close-up portrait that I at first thought was a youngish Geo. Bush Sr.
Free to read: As of Sunday, Mexico had 8,261 confirmed cases and 686 deaths. But Hugo López-Gatell, the health under-secretary who is the country’s coronavirus tsar, has admitted that the true infection level is at least eight times higher https://t.co/xf3tLkN4ET— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 20, 2020
"At a time when Trump has sought to undermine nearly every independent review of his administration’s conduct, the GAO is likely to dispatch most of its 3,000 investigators, experts and analysts into an arena that could make it a target." @kyledcheney https://t.co/O1GAUGRQEP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) didn’t hold back on Sunday when asked why she had called President Donald Trump a “weak leader,” especially with regards to his actions on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking on Fox News, Pelosi said she reflected in prayer on Easter before her comments.
In the last few weeks, more than half the members of the United Nations have applied for help from the IMF. Does the IMF have enough resources?https://t.co/JfJ8J6B6Tv— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) April 18, 2020
How does coronavirus kill? Clinicians trace a ferocious rampage through the body, from brain to toes | Science | AAAS https://t.co/3SzMKi0ZDV— Norman Swan (@normanswan) April 18, 2020
On coronavirus, he's basically down to the same 1/3 of the population who are conservative kooks and who have plagued us for the last 50 years at least.
Poll: Just 36 percent of Americans say they trust Trump's comments on coronavirus https://t.co/WzLEVPrBuE pic.twitter.com/2fsTLUdxRy— The Hill (@thehill) April 20, 2020
Gabriel Wortman suspected of shooting spree in the coastal town of Portapique before he died during standoff with police
By Leyland Cecco in Toronto & Agencies @ TheGuardian.com, April 19, with video
A gunman in Canada posing as a police officer has killed 16 people after a 12-hour shooting rampage across Nova Scotia in the worst act of mass murder the country has seen in modern times.
Is PDF clipping of interview with Financial Times April 4
After #JNJ selected a lead #COVID19 vaccine candidate, the decision to make it available not-for-profit was easy for Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, J&J. Guided by Our Credo, learn how Gorsky is using a people-first approach to lead J&J through this crisis.— Johnson & Johnson (@JNJNews) April 16, 2020
The chief executive of a MA hospital, outbid for PPE by the feds multiple times, cut a deal, paid extra, hired the trucks — and then was interrogated by the FBI and had to get his Congressperson to intervene to keep DHS from heisting the shipment.https://t.co/zsgCjNOZ0N pic.twitter.com/Wgcf5u0WCY— Maryn McKenna (@marynmck) April 18, 2020
The John Hopkins database is attempting to connect information on the most local levels with larger trends.
The link goes the the U.S. but it is a component of a world map.
Testing still in a rudimentary stage on the level of understanding what is happening. Information from local communities is subject to other kinds of limitations. What makes the John Hopkins approach valuable is that they made the model on the basis of what should be understood rather than trying to make one in the absence of information.
The Church of God in Christ, the country’s biggest African American Pentecostal denomination, has taken a deep and painful leadership hit with reports of at least a dozen to up to 30 bishops and prominent clergy dying of covid-19.
Officials from the denomination did not return requests for comment, but media reports and interviews with experts who study the denomination show the deaths of leaders in states including Michigan, New York and Mississippi. Those are regions where the Church of God in Christ is prominent, and the coronavirus has hit hard.
A group of medical professionals is bringing testing for the novel coronavirus directly to Philadelphia’s African-American community.
On Thursday morning, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium loaded up a van and drove throughout the city to offer coronavirus testing at select locations.
“There are too many of us dying and too many of us with the disease,” said Dr. Ala Stanford, one of the leaders of the initiative.
By Jon Levine @ NYPost.com, April 18
Nobody said the job was easy.
Former North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows, just weeks on the job as President Trump’s chief of staff, has already been brought to tears at work on several occasions, according to a report in the New York Times.
Coronavirus Testing Needs to Triple Before the U.S. Can Reopen, Experts Say https://t.co/xksvvI6lkS— Yashar Ali (@yashar) April 19, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 3:27am
OMG! CHOMSKY FOR BIDEN!!! will wonders never cease?!!! Bonus splainer: commies refusing to ally with the social dems means Nazis win. A pragmatist, who knew? Guess the more rabid Bernie bros gonna hafta smear him now:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:17pm
Chomsky always was the first person to ask if an "emergency" was a life threatening event or not. We have simply stumbled into his area of expertise.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:25pm
Sample of three reactions to Chomsky news:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:42pm
Alternatively, it has nothing to do with any of those calculations.
It is down to what is happening in our tiny minds.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:54pm
My own mind might be encumbered by limits itself because I just can't rid of the thought that it is delusional to believe that one of many who ends up being the Dem candidate can make so much difference in "real life". The Congress is made up of 535 people, all of whom have their own particular ideologies, egos and ways of going about things. I don't know how many Federal judges, I know that there are lots and most pride themselves on idiosyncracy. The number of federal career civil servants in Executive is still huge. They all have an impact on what happens, how we are governed, how we respond to crises, it's not just one man or woman with a passionate ideology.
Having a savior complex is just not useful in this country's system. It means disappointment no matter what kind of savior you'd like.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 9:11pm
Yes, the world will not be changed simply by changing who assigns people these jobs.
On the other hand, these civil servants are the thin line that make it possible for you and I to eat or not.
What i want to emphasize is that we owe our capacity to live our lives upon the fact that some people keep working now when others don't. The much maligned "government" is why we can still complain about it.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 9:29pm
Of course all us left centrists would easily vote for Bernie, knowing he was unlikely to get a third as far as he claimed (which in many cases aligned with our actual wishes), but primarily concerned that he not get trounced by Trump it equivalent. These fever dreams on the left have gone on 4 years - Hillary gave Bernie 5 seats on the platform committee and they write whole swathes of their wishlist, which was like fine, we'll stick out tongue out at fracking and international trade nyah nyah, but then they still walked away and hung out by a North Dakota pipeline till their face turned blue while the actual party members tried to campaign for Hillary. In short, we don't suffer from Bernie hate the way they suffer from neolib-phobia.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 1:49am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 3:04pm
just some interesting thoughts about the complexity of the actual electorate (as opposed to "supporters" types and Dem activist types) from Nate Cohn:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 4:38pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 6:32pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 9:50pm
Yup this tack by the Biden campaign about China has Trump campaign worried and split over which way to go:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 10:02pm
Running around like chicken with head cut off is the plan, maybe?
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:50pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 1:40am
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 9:23am
This from a media & communications expert:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 10:46am