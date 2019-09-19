Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Hundreds of Michigan residents descended on the state Capitol in Lansing in their cars and trucks on Wednesday for a vehicle demonstration, called #OperationGridlock, to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's strict stay-at-home order.
Whitmer, a Democrat who was elected in 2018, issued a new stay-at-home order last Thursday to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Protesters described the order as draconian and a violation of their individual liberties.
Josh Marshall on same
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 8:55am
Not sure what point you want to make. I don't read all your posts. Thought you wanted it that way.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:17pm
not making any point, adding a news link I had posted elsewhere since you started a separate thread
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:30pm
Ok
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:31pm
Some chanted "Lock her up".
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 9:15am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 3:38pm
It would be a Draconian removal of their rights if it were not a desperate last ditch attempt to save their lives.
Let's see how many "Live Free or Die" signs they unfurl when it is their turn in the barrel.
It really comes down to whether people understand the dangers involved. If you don't, you say stupid things like Trump does. If you do, you support whatever will keep you and your family alive.
There is nothing else in between.
by moat on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 3:53pm
Compare the Michigan protestors with these:
by moat on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 3:09pm