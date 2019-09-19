    States with no physical proximity requirements

                           April 10                      20th

    Nevada              2571                        3800

    North Dakota       293                          600

    South Dakota      528                         1140

    Nebraska             635                        1600

    Iowa                   1388                         3100

    Arkansas            1146                         1900

     

      

     

    Did you see how states are aligning into federations on the left and right sides of the country in order to make coordinated decisions about reopening?

    This map is from April 16, there may be more now, I haven't checked:

    Yeah, some of the wild west interior states are going for "live free or die" or maybe "live free AND THEN DIE" model instead. 

    How will this work with the traditional "show your papers" thingie? Will California refuse Nevadans to cross their border as they might bring re-infection with them?

    Interesting side issue: note the purple coalition on the map includes several states which are notoriously famous for their electoral college votes deciding the presidency.


    It's been done...

     

    https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2003-mar-09-me-then9-story.html

     

     


    Oh joy. NOT.:


    More on Barr's game plan:


    The statistics are challenged at the moment because of the difficulty of sorting out local events in relation to larger sections of people. In addition, the science is still in the first stages of figuring  out how to identify infected, recovered, immune, or dead people.

    But consider this graphic from John Hopkins:: Cumulative Cases

    Asking about what is happening in particular States is not separable from World models. Measured against that metric, the U.S. is particularly challenged.


