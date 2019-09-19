    One of few blessings of having Trump as president is to have Rick Wilson telling the truth about his past

    By artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 7:34pm

    Ask me about the times I've um acquired a Green Party candidate to bleed off votes from the Democrats. https://t.co/dcdwoRLWsd

    — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 8, 2020

    It also behooves to remember RADIO FREE TOM'S REALITY CHECK TWITTER LECTURE & PEP TALK: just prioritize the business of winning those 4 or 5 states and leave the troll fights to them. Because the troll fights are not the way for Dems to win those states.

    This Rick Wilson tweet noq has 11,000 comments on it! The king troll and his minions who caused the picture really know how to troll! How to get a rise outta people. Ratings! Yuge!


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 2:59am

