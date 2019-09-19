Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Governments must act now to stop 265 million starving, warns World Food Programme boss
By Fiona Harvey @ TheGuardian.com, April 21
The world is facing widespread famine “of biblical proportions” because of the coronavirus pandemic, the chief of the UN’s food relief agency has warned, with a short time to act before hundreds of millions starve.
More than 30 countries in the developing world could experience widespread famine, and in 10 of those countries there are already more than 1 million people on the brink of starvation, said David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme.
Even before the coronavirus swept through care facilities, many were struggling with thin profit margins. Now they could be wiped out.
By Matthew Goldstein, Robert Gebeloff & Jessica Silver-Greenberg @ NYTimes.com/Business, April 21
High-frequency data on electricity usage indicate the blow to Germany’s economy has been smaller than in France, Italy and Spain https://t.co/UFv3J20GeX— Bloomberg (@business) April 22, 2020
“April is going to be terrible, but May is going to be impossible."— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 22, 2020
The U.S. oil industry has lived through many booms and busts, but never before have prices collapsed as they have this week. https://t.co/3MvvsCKtae
“The Neiman Marcus Group, the most glittering of the American department store chains, is expected to declare bankruptcy in the coming days, the first major retailer felled during the current crisis.” https://t.co/iWYj077Io8— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) April 21, 2020
Shipping in the U.S. started April 16; from the horse's mouth, their p.r.:
BREAKING: We’re launching a COVID-19 antibody test that can help determine if a person has been previously infected.— Abbott (@AbbottNews) April 15, 2020
We’ll supply 4 million tests in April, ramping up capacity to 20 million in the U.S. per month in June and beyond. Learn more: https://t.co/sxVOVgegMT pic.twitter.com/6xS1LjbaRB
That’s Not a Typo.
Kinda bad sign that FB won’t hold large gatherings for the next 14 months. Oy. #COVID19 https://t.co/P5BOsT6T1V— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 22, 2020
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said 33% of Iowa's 482 new Covid-19 cases have been linked to meat processing facilities https://t.co/R9A9UZRR3n— CNN (@CNN) April 22, 2020
Contract farmer forced to lose his 61,000 chickens, and maybe his livelihood.
61,000 euthanized ‼️ https://t.co/NRRGIxDxPR— Robert L. Tsai (@robertltsai) April 22, 2020
as some immigrants tend to say: ah America, what a country?
NEW: In early March, work began to quickly dry up for Maria and Maribel. So the two undocumented domestic workers from #StatenIsland teamed up to make masks. Now, they’re working seven days a week. https://t.co/gNQp05P1BO
Greece Avoided the Worst of the Coronavirus Pandemic and is one of the safest destinations in Europe #safetravels #Greece #GreeceFromHome https://t.co/Is48oP1eT8
Results of on VA study of the drug combination in 368 patients
CONCLUSIONS:
In this study, we found no evidence that use of hydroxychloroquine, either with or without azithromycin, reduced the risk of mechanical ventilation in patients hospitalized with Covid-19. An association of increased overall mortality was identified in patients treated with hydroxychloroquine alone. These findings highlight the importance of awaiting the results of ongoing prospective, randomized, controlled studies before widespread adoption of these drugs
This is a very well-written article, and it is the first one that explains something you can do for yourself to check your status. It is not a virus test, but evidently the people who do the worst with this COVID 19 have a low Oxygen Saturation early on. In "hospital land" anything under 92% is an indication to provide oxygen support.
The article notes that people can be asymptomatic (not air-hungry) with saturations as low as 50. These people may be identified in ER's and Dr. Offices who come in for other things, and when the O2 Sat is done as a routine, they do a chest XRay and find widespread pneumonia.
I went out and bought myself an oximeter (~ $50). I will be interested to hear your thoughts.
NEW: Acting DNI Ric Grenell has replied to Schiff's demand for info about the Atkinson firing and other personnel changes at the IC.— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) April 21, 2020
Instead of offering answers, he slapped at Schiff for failing to acknowledge the appointment of 2 women to senior posts.https://t.co/fZBcHa1f4P
Comments
there's "morons" in a lot of states, no one should kid themselves about that, they just do it illegally:
Cops bust massive, non-socially-distant party in Canarsie barbershop
By Alex Taylor and Vincent Barone @ NYPost.com, April 19, 2020 | 2:55am
Cops bust Bronx bottle club that broke coronavirus rules, find loaded semi-automatic weapon
By ELIZABETH KEOGH NEW YORK DAILY NEWS |APR 18, 2020 | 6:30 PM
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 4:25am
In the Bronx, there were almost 13,700 visits to check for compliance and only two people arrested and both at one location
In Canarsie, one location attended by teens and young adults, citations given to everyone.
The situations expose others to risk, but pale in comparison to the crowds allowed by some Republican Governors. The police intervened in NYC. Floridians win the moron crown.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:13am
Frankly I don't see where people are jamming together on the beach. Have a look.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/17/us/jacksonville-florida-beach-reopen/inde...
Let's be real - most infections ar happening in old folds homes, ships, pubs at resorts, meatpacking plants, probably waiting lines at airports, etc. Even 5 feet apart walking past each other in the beach air prolly isn't too hazardous.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:06am
It's still prolly not a good idea.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:14am
A recent video published by the New England Journal of Medicine shows that simply talking can spread particles over long distances
https://www.theverge.com/2020/4/17/21224815/talking-spit-watch-particles-mask-laser-droplets-visualization
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:28am
waiting lines at airports
I would cheerfully donate some of my tiny dollars to take just one cohort from this Trump created mayhem and trace out the chain of infection into the community...just for shits and giggles...
(to prefigure the result, dna strain deconstruction shows most of our cases are of European origin...hmmmm)
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/15/air-passengers-crush-coronaviru...
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:20am
Sad
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 11:08am
Khazar superiority?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 12:52pm
i have been a sucker for red heads since I was 3 years old...
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 1:30pm
I Love Lucy?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 4:05pm
umm, you cannot imagine the pain with which I point out that when I was 3, there was no such program on tv.
(no tv, really...)
The red head in question lived in the apartment next door.
ETA evidently my family was behind the curve...there WAS tv, we just didn't have one. Lucy, however, was still on the radio when I was 3
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:18pm
I presume there was at least dirt to roll around in. Rolling in my sweet baby's arms... Or au reverse.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 6:06pm
Yes, old though I be, contra to the expression, I am not older than dirt....
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 7:21pm
We had the Roller Derby, and this:
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:24pm
You had wrasslin' too, I know you had wrasslin'. Everybody just didn't talk about it, cause they were shamed, but they watched it anyways. Didn't you have Howdy Doody as well or was that a couple years too late for you? And he was a redhead!
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:46pm
yeah I do note on Twitter people posting "I am outraged" photos of something like everybody on a bridge in London stopping to look at something, or people walking in a city park. And I see it is just a depth perception fool-the-eye problem of the way the phone takes a picture that some people clearly don't know how to "read", that all the people in the picture are singles or couples or families that are actually at least six feet apart!
And hello, if you are quarantined in a house together and sleep in the same bed and eat in the same kitchen, there is no reason when you go out for a walk together that you need to be six feet apart.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 7:12pm
The CDC rules emphasize staying at home as much as possible.
Recommendations include wearing mask when outside
Not wearing a mask when outside carries the risk of exposing others to droplets even by simply talking.
It's Florida, so what can you expect? The Governor has no clue how to put on a face mask.
https://www.dailydot.com/debug/ron-desantis-face-mask/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 7:52pm
I know.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 7:54pm
So you agree that the nonsense in Florida could result in a rebound of disease.?
https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/coronavirus-pandemic-04-12-20/h_8fa16346a53e15087be54faef3b0d5bb
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 7:59pm
rebound...
One would not think it a point requiring elucidation, but we all have a stake in stamping out their insanity, as we live in the "Shengen" zone (as it were.)
Not only are we subject to their return, the secondary and tertiary infectees in their home states traveling all over can set us back to sitting around with our thumbs up our collective asses staring at these damnable walls (I get carried away, I know)
The idiocy of losing the hard won benefit that distancing has bought us is infuriating to contemplate.
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 8:06pm
Actually I found it interesting to delve into how there's very distinct levels of social distancing required depending on the levels of other remediation measures being executed. Germany, for example, all the way through never felt it necessary for masks to be worn in one-on-one meetings. They felt that one on one was okay, it has to do with transmission rates and risks. That large gatherings were doing the main damage. That is because they were testing like crazy Testing is everything, it means better more pinpointed and accurate decisions about what you need your populace to do and what is really low risk of compounding.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 8:32pm
Behooves to keep in mind that scientists think huge numbers of people are going to get it, no matter what, until we get a vaccine. That the only reason for social distancing measure was to flatten the curve, to stretch out when people got it! So that health care systems would not be overwhelmed and more lives could be saved by giving each person that got it the best medical care available. Which was not possible if everyone got sick at once including health care workers. This whole thing is about lessening the number of cases that appear at one time, not lessening the number of eventual cases, they have no hope of doing that until there is a vaccine. Unless they are believers in herd immunity.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 8:38pm
Quite true, with the caveat that aggressive testing/contact tracing if early enough would seem (South Korea, maybe) to allow economy to at least function, (whether or not Rogie can go to the club even then...which is really what counts here)
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:09pm
yes of course. The point is the same one we always have with you, everything is black or white, no nuance no grey. THE TRUTH is without a totalitarian state enforcing rules, you will never have 100% compliance! To dream of 100% compliance is to want a totalitarian state. You can't see that self-isolation and social distancing is science temporarily hoping for the majority to comply and fully figuring into their calculations that a minority will not comply?
I am sure that social media harping on people and dissing them helps and i see that you are try to contribute to the shaming culture around this which is part of the whole game. You need peer pressure and shaming to work. Fine, there's plenty of people around willing to do that, those that like that sort of thing, LIKE YOU.
I'm just not that type of person, okay. I like to spend my time analyzing objectively what's going on. I am just not into the shaming job. I leave it to people like you.
Do you realize that what you are trying to do here is to shame me to volunteer in shaming duties which you love to do?
I'm just not interested in doing that, okay? I don't think any of those stupid people are reading Dagblog. I see no reason to spend time shaming them here, only to share news about what is happening where so we can all be better informed and make better personal decisions.
It's beyond me why you want to harp at your fellow Dagbloggers all the time based on some strawman image you have made of them. This is simply not an activist audience here, can't you see that? Harping is not going to change me.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 8:18pm
Actually, I think science is waiting for a vaccine.
Edit to add:
Didn't you mention the behavior of the folks in NYC?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 8:26pm
by the way, to be clear where I stand I was wearing a mask and gloves every time I went outside since March 15. When the schools here were still open and DeBlasio was still hoping to have a St. Pat's day parade on Fifth Avenue. I don't need lectures about stupid politicians, we got one running NYC.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 8:23pm
I posted a pic of the Governor of Florida not knowing how to put on a mask.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 8:28pm
I saw a complete video of him fumbling with one several days ago. I didn't see any need to post it here as I presume all the users here already know what a lousy job he's been doing and how behind the eightball he has been. Old story. Unless you want to ridicule and shame Floridians about what a stupid governor they have, and I don't think there are many reading here to get the message.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 8:55pm
You are free to your opinion.obviously
There is no immunity to COVID-19. There is no surprise that we have to rely on drug therapy to treat those effected or at risk. There is also no surprise that we hope for a vaccine. It may be that we will need a series of vaccines if the virus mutates. Until the drugs or the vaccine are developed, we have to rely on our fellow citizens to provide the rest of us with protection by sheltering in place until the virus threat decreases. We will still be wearing masks after that happens.
When stories arise about maniacs yelling about liberating state from shelter in place orders or morons going to beaches unmasked, those stories will be pointed out. People will be ridiculed. Some of us will point to stories from New York City. Others will mention stories from Florida.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:07pm
Except you wearing a mask largely protects them, not you. Still, distance and being outside and small amount of time nearby means the chance of catching it are slim. If it were that contagious where just walking by you got it, there's be 100 million infected and 5 million dead. Most of the deaths and infections are brazen lack of common sense, not necessarily from the victim. Plus the vast majority are old - were those the ones walking on the beach?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 8:43pm
Minor quibble, I disagree with that shit about mask protecting others not yourself. I think it protects equally and previously they were only saying that to save masks. The aspirated moisture falls on the mask. The problem is when people don't realize their mask is contaminated and they must not touch it and then touch their eyes and they must handle it like a contaminant when they remove it.
In early 2000's when my mother was in ICU and then got the antibiotic-restistant bacteria that was be-deviling hospitals, here was the protocol for each caretaker every time they entered and same for us visitors who were allowed. Hand scrub, then put on gowns and gloves and masks. And discard all of those things in red container leaving the room. And hand scrub again after touching those things you were wearing. Because otherwise you might get it or you might not but in any case you would spread it around hospital as you left. And that was with bacteria, not really in the air as much as viruses are. Doing this, we were allowed to do things like touch her and hold her hand.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:05pm
Yes, and Naomi Campbell wears a special suit and scrubs down her plane seat. Most of the rest of us so a fairly crappy job. Breathing comes in the edges of the mask. But still doesn't matter too much.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:02pm
O/T <openteethgrind>Cuomo won me over today with his disquisition on the boyfriend issue...<closeteethgrind>
BTW, does anyone remember Baron? Does his father? Because I don't think I have ever heard him even say the poor kid's name!
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:29pm
From my neighborhood this afternoon. They are talking about Van Cortland Park
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 8:12pm
Nate Silver tracking indications of "lockdown fatigure" parties:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 8:40pm
Found retweeted by Matthew Yglesias:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 5:07am