    Once We Were Queens

    By PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 1:33pm |

    The heyday of female directs, gone, er, with the wind.

    Did they really need a League of their Own? Was it a rude Awakenings to find it all burned down? We *are* more woke about all this stuff these days, right?

    [The Blondie quote, "women are slaves"... For how long?]

    https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5e90d975c5b68baf0b54d8e0

    And then there's Party Hearst, one of the greatest comebacks of all time.

    https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5e95ccd7c5b6cc788eafb02a


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 2:16pm

    I really enjoyed that piece on Patty Hearst.  She seems like a happy person, and completely recovered.  Good for her.


    by CVille Dem on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 11:05am

